Colorado Springs Christian's football team went out in search of respect this postseason and they may have found it.
The Lions got their second-straight playoff upset victory Friday night as 13th-seeded CSCS defeated 5th-seeded Yuma 24-23 at Mountain Lion Stadium to advance the Class 1A state semifinals.
CSCS got on the board early with a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jace Velasquez to senior receiver Taylor McLeod, but fell behind and the visitors went up 21-12 at the half. Head coach Amos Velasquez said his defense stepped up in the second half, shutting Yuma's offense down.
"We're a final four team," the coach said. "We were 3-6 last year. We have the same kids. Our coaches are just really doing such a good job. It's surreal to see how these boys have developed and just how hungry they are. They just have no quit in them."
Coach Velasquez said his team remained calm while they were down and he knew they could pull off the comeback. The Lions will face the winner of Saturday's game between Monte Vista and top-ranked Limon.
"This is an extra week of football. There are only four teams in 1A that get that and we're very blessed," Velasquez said. "We're thankful for it. The very first thing we did was thank God for it. Then we'll be excited because we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Him."
Class 2A
No Pikes Peak Region teams competed Friday night but The Classical Academy plays University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Discovery Canyon lost to top-seeded Roosevelt Friday night 41-0.
Harrison plays at Durango Saturday at 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Top-seeded Palmer Ridge defeated Skyline 44-7 at Don Breese Stadium on Friday night. The Bears will face the winner of Saturday's game between Vista Ridge and Fruita Monument next week.
Mesa Ridge fell to Heritage 21-10 Friday night.
Class 5A
Fountain-Fort Carson fell to top-ranked Cherry Creek 42-6 at the Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village on Friday night.
Pine Creek defeated Legacy 30-24 at D20 Stadium on Friday night. The Eagles face Grandview next week.