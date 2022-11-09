Fountain-Fort Carson at Cherry Creek — Stutler Bowl, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
The first-round win over Eaglecrest gives way to the state's top team for Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Trojans will lean heavily on senior quarterback, Tavian Tuli's legs to combat a dominant Cherry Creek offense. Grandview stands as the only in-state loss for the Bruins, and it did it by way of quarterback runs, more than throws.
The Cherry Creek offense has rushed for 2,400 yards this year and scored nearly 36 points per game.
Legacy at Pine Creek — D20 Stadium, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Pine Creek, courtesy of an opening-round bye, will host Legacy for its elevated, 5A audition.
Junior Mason Miller and sophomore Jonathan Coar lead an Eagles' rushing attack that put up 2,517 yards in the regular season. The two will once again be called upon to counter a Legacy squad that has won nine consecutive games and outscored opponents by a combined 250 points in the streak.
Skyline at Palmer Ridge — Don Breese Stadium, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Five years have passed since Palmer Ridge's last undefeated season, and the Bears are looking to end the streak with a 4A title.
Skyline enters the matchup fresh off a first-round, lopsided win over Widefield and will try to match the running game of Palmer Ridge with its own, led by junior tailback, Rah Carson.
Palmer Ridge boasts four rushers with 200-or-more yards, led by junior quarterback Derek Hester's 701 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns. He also threw for 1,439 yards and an additional 12 scores.
Fruita Monument at Vista Ridge — Vista Ridge High School, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
Vista Ridge will give a final crack at reaching the state title game with senior Brayden Dorman at the helm.
He finished the season with the lead in passing with 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns — both top Colorado. On the receiving end, as usual, will be seniors Brandon Hills and Keyshawn Dooley. The former led the state in receiving yards, and the latter finished seventh.
Fruita Monument will counter with an offense that has scored at least 35 points in four of its last five games.
Mesa Ridge at Heritage — Littleton Public Stadium, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Mesa Ridge beat Monarch, 49-21 in the first round and will look to build on its momentum Friday.
Junior Isaiah Jones rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the win and will be relied upon again to upend higher-seeded Heritage. His output was part of the Grizzlies' 396 rushing yards in the first round.
The Classical Academy at University — University High School, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
Because of CHSAA home-game rules, the Titans will travel to Greeley in hopes of leaping the second-round hurdle that has held them back in recent seasons.
The Classical Academy has held opponents to just 8.5 point per game this year, and its defense once again held strong in the first-round win with three interceptions and nine tackles for loss — one of the turnovers being returned for a touchdown.
Yuma at Colorado Springs Christian — UCCS Mountain Lion Stadium, Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
Colorado Springs Christian, led by sophomore quarterback Jace Velasquez, are on a four-game win streak that includes last week's stunning last-minute win over Buena Vista.
The Lions' offensive pieces around Velasquez are just as dangerous, with senior Ashton Lofton leading the team's backfield with 121.5 rushing yards per game.
Harrison at Durango — Durango High School, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
Harrison faces its stiffest test of the year Saturday in the form of two-seeded Durango. The Demons have won eight consecutive games after a loss to Piedra Vista — a school from New Mexico.
In Durango's last three wins, leaving out a forfeit victory over Battle Mountain, it has outscored opponents 116-22. Harrison junior Carlos Preciado will have to ignite the Panthers' offense early, as he has in the last four games. In each, he's rushed for at least 160 yards.
Discovery Canyon at Roosevelt — Roosevelt High School, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Discovery Canyon will face off with the only 3A team ranked higher than Durango.
Roosevelt has scored 40 points per game and is led by a rushing game that churned out 2,900 yards in 10, regular-season matchups.
If the game is close late, the Thunder will have experience to draw on. Each of their last three wins were by less than two scores, and two were won by single digits.