COMMERCE CITY — The Air Academy boys sat on the field at Dick's Sporting Goods Park with their heads down, feeling dejecting and disappointment at what just happened.
It was the end of an era.
With a 2-1 loss to Skyview in the Class 4A state title game Saturday, the Kadets said goodbye to seven seniors . Four started, while one of them — midfielder Kelton Hooker — was restricted to the sidelines because of an injury.
Nonetheless, they all ended their prep careers with a hard-to-beat list of accomplishments. This includes two state championships in 2017 and '18 and one runner-up finish to go along with one undefeated campaign.
"It's just been incredible," senior midfielder Dylan Harley said. "Everyone on the team is just really good. Every practice is a super high level and everyone wants it bad, so everyone is always working hard."
One senior who will be undoubtedly missed is striker Thaddaeus Dewing, who scored the Kadets' lone goal. He finished with a team-best 29 goals and 16 assists this season, and he leaves behind a legacy that included garnering Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year honors in 2018.
Like his fellow seniors Adin Schwenke, Dylan Cornejo, Matt Brockie and Grayson Stutzman, he took the loss hard.
What will Dewing remember most from this particular team? He had only a one-word response.
"Brotherhood," he said.
Then, he added: "It means so much to be part of this program. Today, we lost but our whole season was a success."
As some of the Kadets sat on the field after the final buzzer sounded, almost motionless, their teammates patted them on the head and picked them back up when they were ready.
"They've been stellar," Air Academy coach Espen Hosoien said of his seniors. "For the last three seasons, they've been a big part of our success. That's a big legacy to leave behind."