Cheyenne Mountain placed second in the 4A boys' state cross country team scores thanks to five runners finishing in the top 23. Led by senior Erik Le Roux with a sixth-place finish in 15:46, Cheyenne Mountain finished with 63 points, 27 behind champion Niwot. Knox Exton placed 12th for Cheyenne Mountain in 16:05.9, followed by Kaden Levings in 17th (16:15.3), Cedar Collins (21st, 16:28.5) and Enzo Knapp (23rd, 16:32.9).
Palmer's Scott Prieve earned a top-10 finish in the boys' 4A race, placing eighth in 15:51.8, while Coronado's Zinabu Engstrom finished just outside the top 10 in 11th with a time of 16:04.7.
In the 4A girls' race, Air Academy freshman Bethany Michalak claimed the state title with two other Pikes Peak region runners placing in the top 10. Lewis-Palmer senior Aubrey Surage placed fifth with a time of 18:29.6, and Cheyenne Mountain's Hope Stark took seventh in 19:04.
The Vanguard School junior Ella Johnson finishes first place winning the 2A girls' state title during state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Rampart senior Ben Conlin finishes in 2nd place in the 5A boy's state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Academy freshman Bethany Michalak finish in first place winning the 4A girls' state title during the 2020 CHSAA state cross country championships the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Pine Creek senior Caleb Boutelle finishes in 3rd place in the 5A boy's state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain junior Erik Le Roux during the 4A boys' during state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Classical Academy wins the first place team title for 3A girls' during state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Classical Academy junior Kennedy McDonald finishes in second place during the 3A girls' state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Classical Academy Natalia Wright, left, hugs Kennedy McDonald, center, after the team won first place for the team title for 3A girls' during state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Classical Academy Titans win 2nd place for the team title for 3A boys' during state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Manitou Springs junior Henry Ilyasova competes during the 3A boys' state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cherry Creek senior Parker Wolfe finishes in first winning the 5A boy's state cross country championships title and setting a new record of 15:10:40 at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Peyton Eowyn Dalbec junior finishes in second place during class 2A girls' state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Basalt sophomore Katelyn Maley finishes in first place winning the 3A girls' state title during state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Glenwood sophomore Sophia Connerton-Nevin competes in the 4A girls' state cross country championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado., on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. Connerton-Nevin finished in 7th place. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The Classical Academy boys' team didn't have a runner on the state podium, but they brought home something even better — a state trophy. The Titans had their five scorers place between 14th and 30th to finish with 76 points — good for second place in Class 3A.
Matthew Edwards was the top Titan across the line in 14th (17:07.8), followed by Chandler Wilburn in 17th (17:15.1). Ryan Flaherty (17:32.2) and Nathaniel Brim (17:35.1) placed 25th and 26th, respectively, and Will Moore placed 30th (17:41.6).
Henry Ilyasova of Manitou Springs was the only local medalist in the 3A race, placing eighth in 16:57.6.
Five locals place top 10 in 2A boys
The Pikes Peak region packed the field with five area runners earning state medals in the Class 2A boys' championship race.
St. Mary's Dylan Brush led a parade of locals, crossing the finish line in fourth with a time of 17:30.7. Brush was chased by Joel Schluessler of Peyton in fifth (17:33.4) and Jodzuel Juarez of Ellicott in sixth (17:39.3).
Nathan Schluessler crossed the finish line in ninth in 17:52.4, followed by St. Mary’s Jackson Neppl in 10th.
The Schluesslers helped Peyton finish third with just 10 points separating it from the winner Heritage Christian. St. Mary’s placed fourth.