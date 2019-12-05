On December 3, 2016, then-freshman David Moore III ran for 201 yards and a touchdown in a 36-14 state championship win over Broomfield.

Flash forward three years and Moore continues to run over opponents, leading Pine Creek to its third state championship appearance in four years.

But Moore and the rest of his senior class have yearned for that gold trophy since December, 2016.

“It’s a state championship or bust,” Moore said.

Saturday the Eagles will get another chance to hoist the 4A state trophy, but they must first face undefeated Broomfield, who enters the state championship in the midst of a 35-year title drought with 2016’s loss fresh in their minds.

“Our journey to get here started four years ago for a lot of these players,” said Broomfield coach Blair Hubbard. “It was my first year at Broomfield and (the seniors) were freshmen. A lot of those guys were scout team players when we played Pine Creek in 2016 and we had a feeling that with a lot of hard work we would have an opportunity to come back.”

Broomfield and Pine Creek will send similar smash-mouth offenses onto the field at Mile High. Broomfield averages 270 rushing yards per game, while Pine Creek averages 285. And both offenses lean on "once in a lifetime" players.

Moore averages 207.5 yards for Pine Creek and enters Saturday’s game just 81 yards shy of breaking into Colorado’s top-3 all-time in career rushing yards. He also leads the state with 34 touchdowns.

Broomfield, on the other hand, is led by senior Caden Peters with 197.5 rushing yards. He currently leads the state with 2,567 yards and has 22 touchdowns.

Pine Creek coach Todd Miller compared the Broomfield offense to his own, saying the Eagles are a tough, physical football team.

The Eagle defense has allowed just 30 points in the postseason and is fresh off a shutout semifinal win over Pueblo West.

“We are playing our best football on the defensive side at the right time and we are pretty healthy right now,” Miller said. “If you tackle and control the line of scrimmage you have a good chance to win the game, and that’s what they’ve been doing.”

Pine Creek has not allowed an opponent to score more than 17 points since it faced 3A state finalist Palmer Ridge in Week 5.

“The defense has grown a lot,” said senior linebacker Rece Rowan. “We struggled early in the year with the rushing attack and passing, but I just think it was experience and getting us ready to go. (Broomfield) has a good running back. The kid is a player and Saturday we are going to have to buckle up and get ready to go.”

Junior Beau Freyler leads the Pine Creek defense with 64 total tackles and three interceptions. Elias Rolfe is second on the team in tackles with 60 and has 8.5 sacks. Rolfe and Rowan lead with 10 tackles for a loss. Rowan has 40 total tackles.

Redemption and growth: Pine Creek football learns from 2018 playoff loss, grows mentally and physically to get back to state championship

While Pine Creek hasn’t felt the sting of defeat much in the last four years, there is one loss that has stuck with the Eagles for the last 11 months: Last year’s 21-20 quarterfinal loss to Skyline.

“That hurt us a lot,” said quarterback Gavin Herberg. “We didn’t think that should have been the end of our season so we wanted to get back to it and prove who we are.”

The loss sparked a new attitude and a period of growth for the No. 1 Eagles.

“This started in January after a tough loss in the playoffs,” said Pine Creek coach Todd Miller. “We had to change some things. We got into the weight room and our kids embraced being better people, and I think that’s the best thing we have done going into this season. Not only do we have a pretty good team, but they’re also good kids.”

Players saw not only a physical jump − the offensive line, for example, which averages 6-foot-4, 272 pounds − but also an improvement in its leadership.

“This team has grown a lot, especially this season,” said senior captain Rece Rowan. “Last year we weren’t brothers and this year we have each other’s backs. It’s been a fun year.”

Miller said he is most proud of his team being able to overcome some of the societal distractions like social media and college offers to focus on Pine Creek football.

“This year we have blossomed as a team and I think they have really embraced who we are,” Miller said. “In a culture that really puts a lot on Tweets, where they’re going to college and stats, this team has really embraced being a team. That is important and sometimes it gets lost in our culture. But they’ve bought into it and I’m proud of these guys and how they have embraced Pine Creek football and how important it is to our community.”

In the trenches: The unsung heroes of the 2019 Pine Creek football team

While Pine Creek football remains Pine Creek football, there is one slight difference when the offense takes the field this season.

“It seems this year when you look at film the holes (opened up for David Moore III) are a little bit bigger than they’ve been in the past,” said Pine Creek coach Todd Miller. “Our offensive line is the strength in what we do, and they have had as good a year as any group of linemen that we have ever had.”

The Eagle offensive line comprised of Ethan Kramer, Andy Ernst, Damon Darling, Jack Zeman, Branyon Murdock and Caleb Nott has allowed Pine creek to average nearly 300 yards per game on the ground, led by Moore with 2,490 rushing yards this season.

“Right now every time I touch the ball I feel like I’m going to break away — That’s how much confidence I have in my offensive line.” said Moore, who averages 13 yards per carry and 34 rushing touchdowns.

“We have a really special group going right now,” said Darling. “The way we work together, communicate and we’re one unit. We have been working since Day 1 lifting together and we’re all really proud of what we have been able to accomplish so far.”

Darling, Kramer, Ernst and Zeman are four of the 36 seniors who will don the Pine Creek uniform one last time on Saturday.

“We know it’s our last ride together to get that ultimate goal of a state championship,” Darling said. “We’ve been talking about it since Week 1 and we’re finally here. We just have to see where it takes us now.”

EAGLES-EAGLES AT A GLANCE

Game data: No. 2 Broomfield Eagles (13-0) vs. No. 1 Pine Creek Eagles (12-1) … 11 a.m. Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in the Class 4A state championship.

Media: Follow @VBenedetto on Twitter for live updates, and stay with Gazette Preps for a highlight video, stories and a photo gallery from the day.

Scouting the Broomfield Eagles: A last-second field goal in the semifinals punched the Eagles’ ticket to the state championship and preserved the team’s undefeated record. Broomfield has not seen the field at Mile High since a 2016 title-game appearance, in which the team lost to Pine Creek, and has not won a state championship in football since 1984.

The Eagles average 270 rushing yards per game led by senior Caden Peters who is responsible for 197 yards on the ground. He leads the state with 2,567 rushing yards and has 22 touchdowns.

To balance out the run attack Zachary Kapushion has thrown for 1,330 yards and 17 touchdowns. The team’s leading receiver is Grant Swenson with 711 yards and seven catches in the end zone.

Scouting the Pine Creek Eagles: The No. 1 seed is fresh off a dominant shutout in the state semifinals, leading the Eagles to their third title game appearance in four years. Pine Creek has not won a state championship since 2016 in a 36-14 win over Broomfield.

The Eagles average 285 rushing yards per game led by David Moore III, who is just 81 yards shy of breaking into the top-3 all-time in Colorado career rushing yards. He averages 207.5 yards per game and leads the state with 34 touchdowns.

While Pine Creek leans on its stout run game, the Eagles also have a dual threat in senior quarterback Gavin Herberg, who has thrown for 1,670 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has a host of receivers led by two-way threat Eddie Kyle, who has 424 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Pine Creek defense has held opponents to just 30 points through the postseason and has 33.5 sacks to lead Class 4A. Elias Rolfe leads the Eagles with 8.5 sacks and Beau Freyler has 64 total tackles and three interceptions.