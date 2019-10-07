CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s Peter Stinar is the top local 3A finisher after Day 1 of the state golf tournament, sitting in a tie for eighth place after scoring a +5 at the Air Force Academy Eisenhower Blue Course.

Stinar started on the back nine scoring 2-over 38, hitting even-par on holes 11 through 16. He finished with a 3-over 39 on the front nine for a score of 77 on Day 1.

The Classical Academy’s Ben Devolve finished the first 18 holes in 19th with a +7, followed by teammate Liam O’Halloran in a tie for 27th with a +9. St. Mary’s Luke Calvin finished Day 1 +10.

Devolve finished 1-over par on the back nine, making up for a +6 in his first nine holes. He birdied holes 13 and 17. O’Halloran was even-par through the front nine, but struggled on the back finishing +9 on the final nine holes — including a 4-over par performance on the 18th after hitting into the woods twice.

TCA is tied for eighth with a team gross of +32 after the first day.

The Classical Academy’s Ben Devolve tees off at the 16th hole of the Blue Course at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course. Devolve finished Day 1 of the Class 3A state tournament at 7-over par. The state tourneys are scheduled to conclude Tuesday.

CLASS 4A

Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford is tied for second after the first day of competition at The Bridges in Montrose. Ford shot a -1 thanks to three birdies in his final nine holes.

He finished the front nine +1, but made up with four straight pars on 10 through 13 before back-to-back birdies and an even-par performance the rest of the way.

Ford is chased by Lewis-Palmer’s Gregory Lewis who shot a +1 and is in fourth heading into the final day of competition. Lewis was +2 after starting on the back nine, but had four birdies on the front nine to finish with a 72 for the day.

Cheyenne Mountain’s Gabe Marmon is +2 after Day 1 and Palmer Ridge’s Lance Phillips is in 10th with a +5.

Marmon’s day started rocky with back-to back-bogeys on the first two holes, but shot an even par on the back nine for a 73 .

In team scores Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon and Coronado sit 10-11-12. Cheyenne Mountain ended the first day +31, followed by DCC at +37 and Coronado at +38.

Coronado’s Jack Cintron and Noah Keller sit in 38th after shooting +12.

CLASS 5A

Liberty’s Alex McCoy shot a +5 on the Maxwell Course at Denver's Pinehurst, finishing the first round with a score of 75, tied for 17th. McCoy shot a 3-over on the front nine and 2-over on the back. He shot five straight pars and birdied hole 1, but had six bogeys on the front nine.

Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling was +8 after the first round and Rampart’s Caden Bailey finished Day 1 +12.