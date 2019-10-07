CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s Peter Stinar is the top local 3A finisher after Day 1 of the state golf tournament, sitting in a tie for eighth place after scoring a +5 at the Air Force Academy Eisenhower Blue Course.
Stinar started on the back nine scoring 2-over 38, hitting even-par on holes 11 through 16. He finished with a 3-over 39 on the front nine for a score of 77 on Day 1.
The Classical Academy’s Ben Devolve finished the first 18 holes in 19th with a +7, followed by teammate Liam O’Halloran in a tie for 27th with a +9. St. Mary’s Luke Calvin finished Day 1 +10.
Devolve finished 1-over par on the back nine, making up for a +6 in his first nine holes. He birdied holes 13 and 17. O’Halloran was even-par through the front nine, but struggled on the back finishing +9 on the final nine holes — including a 4-over par performance on the 18th after hitting into the woods twice.
TCA is tied for eighth with a team gross of +32 after the first day.
CLASS 4A
Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford is tied for second after the first day of competition at The Bridges in Montrose. Ford shot a -1 thanks to three birdies in his final nine holes.
He finished the front nine +1, but made up with four straight pars on 10 through 13 before back-to-back birdies and an even-par performance the rest of the way.
Ford is chased by Lewis-Palmer’s Gregory Lewis who shot a +1 and is in fourth heading into the final day of competition. Lewis was +2 after starting on the back nine, but had four birdies on the front nine to finish with a 72 for the day.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Gabe Marmon is +2 after Day 1 and Palmer Ridge’s Lance Phillips is in 10th with a +5.
Marmon’s day started rocky with back-to back-bogeys on the first two holes, but shot an even par on the back nine for a 73 .
In team scores Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon and Coronado sit 10-11-12. Cheyenne Mountain ended the first day +31, followed by DCC at +37 and Coronado at +38.
Coronado’s Jack Cintron and Noah Keller sit in 38th after shooting +12.
CLASS 5A
Liberty’s Alex McCoy shot a +5 on the Maxwell Course at Denver's Pinehurst, finishing the first round with a score of 75, tied for 17th. McCoy shot a 3-over on the front nine and 2-over on the back. He shot five straight pars and birdied hole 1, but had six bogeys on the front nine.
Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling was +8 after the first round and Rampart’s Caden Bailey finished Day 1 +12.