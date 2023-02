Matchups listed include teams from the Pikes Peak region, with the local teams in bold.

GIRLS

6A

Saturday

No. 7 Doherty (19-6) vs. No. 2 Cherry Creek (21-4), 7 p.m.

5A

Thursday

No. 7 Air Academy (17-8) vs. No. 2 Roosevelt (23-2), 8:45 a.m.

No. 11 Canon City (19-6) vs. No. 3 Durango (22-2), 4 p.m.

3A

Friday

No. 32 Prospect Ridge Academy (8-14) at No. 1 Peyton (21-0), 3 p.m.

No. 30 Timnath (11-11) at No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian School (20-2), time TBA

No. 28 Faith Christian (12-10) at No. 5 The Vanguard School (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 26 Gunnison (12-10) at No. 7 St. Mary’s (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 24 Liberty Common (12-10) at No. 9 Ellicott (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 19 St. Mary’s Academy (12-10) at No. 14 Fountain Valley (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Woodland Park (13-10) at No. 11 Ignacio (11-10), 6:30 p.m.

2A

Friday

No. 23 Evangelical Christian (10-10) at No. 10 Akron (13-9), 6:30 p.m.

BOYS

5A

Thursday

No. 1 Air Academy (23-2) vs. No. 8 Pueblo South (19-6), 10:15 a.m.

No. 2 Mesa Ridge (25-0) vs. No. 7 Dakota Ridge (21-4), 1:15 p.m.

4A

Friday

No. 21 TCA (17-8) vs. No. 2 Resurrection Christian (21-4), 10:15 a.m.

3A

Friday

No. 26 Ignacio (7-15) at No. 7 Peyton (13-8), 7 p.m.

No. 23 The Pinnacle (14-8) at No. 10 The Vanguard School (19-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 SkyView Academy (14-8) at No. 12 Ellicott (14-8), 5:30 p.m.

No. 20 Stargate School (13-8) at No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian School (15-7), 7 p.m.

No. 17 Roaring Fork (16-6) at No. 16 Woodland Park (15-7), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Banning Lewis Academy (12-10) at No. 14 Prospect Ridge Academy (12-9), time TBA

No. 29 Thomas MacLaren School at No. 4 Highland (19-3), 5 p.m.

2A

Friday

No. 24 Cotopaxi (14-6) at No. 9 Evangelical Christian (18-3), 7 p.m.

1A

Friday

No. 17 Pikes Peak Christian (13-7) at No. 16 Wiley (13-7), 7 p.m.