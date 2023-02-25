Recaps of Saturday's high school boy's 6A-4A state tournament Sweet 16 games involving teams from the Pikes Peak region.

4A

No. 23 TCA 54, No. 7 Eaton 51

At Eaton: Jordan Wenger drove the length of the court, hit a contested layup and drew a foul with 4.2 seconds remaining. The layup tied the score. Coach Kevin Wenger’s son then hit the free throw to put TCA ahead in the upset victory.

The No. 23 Titans (17-8) are the highest-seeded team to advance in the 6A-4A boys’ state tournaments that have, for the most part, avoided major upsets through the first two rounds.

Eaton (19-6) led 28-25 at halftime before the Titans roared in front 41-37 through three quarters, setting up the wild finish.

TCA is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since a semifinal run in March 2020, where the season abruptly ended with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5A

No. 2 Mesa Ridge 79, No. 15 Silver Creek 50

At Mesa Ridge: A Mesa Ridge program that won just two games in the 2019-20 season is on the way to the quarterfinals in the Denver Coliseum behind an unblemished record.

The Grizzlies (25-0) dispatched Silver Creek (16-9) in a game they led by 28 points after the third quarter.

With two more wins, Mesa Ridge — which went 2-20 three years ago — would be playing for the school’s first state championship for a boys’ program under first-year coach Joel Babbitt.

Next up is No. 7 Dakota Ridge, which won its first two playoff games by a combined 67 points.

No. 1 Air Academy 65, No. 16 Glenwood Springs 28

At Air Academy: Playing the part of the top seed to perfection, Air Academy (23-2) walloped visiting Glenwood Springs (17-8) in a game it led 39-8 at one point, according to statistics in MaxPreps.

The Kadets will face No. 8 Pueblo South in the quarterfinals, a rematch of a Jan. 10 matchup that Air Academy won 61-48 on the road.

No. 5 Frederick 84, No. 21 Harrison 67

At Frederick: Harrison (18-7) was within 8 points at the start of the quarter before Frederick (24-1) sped away with the game.

The Panthers had losing seasons in six of seven seasons before the arrival of coach Eric Kaiser, and has now finished at least five games above .500 in each of his four full seasons at the helm.

No. 3 Windsor 72, No. 19 Palmer 60

At Windsor: Upset-minded Palmer jumped to a 16-4 lead in the opening minutes of the game before Windsor (21-4) roared back to lead by as many as 17 points late in the game.

Jackson Weber scored 16 points for Palmer (14-11).

6A

No. 2 Rock Canyon 61, No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson 51

At Rock Canyon: Gavin Hershberger, who has signed to play collegiately at Upper Iowa, scored a career-high 27 points to lead second-seeded Rock Canyon (23-2) past Fountain-Fort Carson (19-6).

The Trojans fell into a quick 5-0 hole and never fully recovered.

No. 3 Fossil Ridge 72, No. 19 Doherty 43

At Fossil Ridge: Sophomore Elijah Mack scored 16 points with four steals, but it wasn’t enough to keep Doherty (16-9) in the game against Fossil Ridge (23-2).

The Spartans trailed 56-28 entering the fourth quarter.