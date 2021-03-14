The Colorado High School Activities Association said Sunday the basketball playoff schedule will be modified to accommodate teams affected by this weekend’s winter storm.
Last week state quarterfinal games were moved from Saturday to Monday to avoid the bulk of the predicted storm. But as the forecast continues to change, CHSAA granted an additional day for teams to complete quarterfinal games.
Quarterfinal games must be completed by Tuesday. Teams may choose to play either Monday or Tuesday. Semifinal games have been pushed a day and will be played Thursday.
Five state championship games slated to be played Friday at the World Arena have been moved to Sunday. Both games for Class 1A and 4A plus Class 5A girls will play for the state championship Sunday. Saturday’s scheduled championships — both games for Class 2A and 3A plus 5A boys, will remain the same.
Six area teams were scheduled to play quarterfinal games Monday, and as of Sunday afternoon no area teams have altered the game schedule, though adjustments could happen later.
Class 4A No. 5 Falcon girls’ are scheduled to travel to No. 4 Mullen, and 3A No. 1 Vanguard girls’ will host No. 8 Brush in the quarterfinals. In the boys’ 4A bracket, No. 4 Lewis-Palmer will host No. 5 Mead, and 3A No. 1 St. Mary’s will host No. 8 Englewood. No. 4 Manitou Springs boys’ will host No. 12 Colorado Academy and 2A No. 3 Peyton will host No. 6 Denver Christian.