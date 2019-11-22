Colorado high school record holder, Fairview quarterback Aidan Atkinson, was arrested Friday on sexual assault charges after turning himself in to Boulder police.
According to a Boulder police news release, a male suspect was arrested for sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. The news release did not name Atkinson, but Boulder County Jail records indicate the suspect is Atkinson, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.
Atkinson, 18, is facing three felony sexual assault, a felony attempted sexual assault and five misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact charges from a Sept. 15, 2018, incident on a party bus in Boulder, according to police. Atkinson and his accusers were juveniles at the time of the alleged assaults.
Atkinson, a senior, broke the Colorado all-time passing record Oct. 31 and holds the state’s record in career passing touchdowns. He was projected to start in his 34th career game for Fairview on Friday night in a 5A quarterfinal playoff game against No. 1 Cherry Creek, but his arrest and subsequent absence from school made him ineligible.
He is verbally committed to play football at Northwestern and was the 2018 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year in football. Northwestern has not issued a statement on his arrest.
Atkinson has not yet signed a National Letter of Intent.