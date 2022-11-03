During every practice, the St. Mary's Volleyball team breaks huddle with a different theme. Monday was Halloween costumes, Tuesday was ice cream flavors, Wednesday was states.
"Nevada on two," one player said before the session's final moments.
It's just the way the Pirates play the game: aggressive, fast, communicative and, most of all, fun. They'll bring that brand of volleyball Saturday when they host their first regional tournament since 2016 as part of the Class 2A regionals happening statewide.
"I'm am so excited," senior outside hitter Hannah Studer said of the opportunity to host. "I'm glad we get to do this our senior year and just for the entire community, we get to do something big. It's good, it's a great feeling."
It's even more important considering Studer doesn't exactly know when she might get the feeling again. A senior who has a team-leading 286 kills this year, good enough for fifth among all other athletes in Class 2A girls volleyball, Studer enters the unknown after this season as she plans to take a gap year from academics and athletics after graduation.
"I've played middle school ball with a lot of these girls so it's just great to see how far we've really come in our skill," she said. "It's also kind of scary because I've had volleyball my entire life and then after this regionals, maybe state, hopefully state, I won't."
Studer isn't alone as a top performer in state volleyball on her team. Setter and classmate Peyton Priddy has 542 assists on the year, which ranks fifth in Class 2A.
"I could not get a kill if my pass wasn't there and if Peyton didn't set the ball," Studer said. "It's just a team sport and without those elements and us working hard together, it would have never happened in the first place."
Studer has been on varsity since her freshman year and the experience molded her into the leader she is this season.
"It kind of grew me up faster I would say," Studer said. "(My teammates) showed me how to be a good leader."
If there's one thing about Pirates volleyball, it seems to stick with those who enter the program. Studer said two former teammates are now coaches and even head coach Laura Flanigan is a St. Mary's alumnus.
Flanigan coached Discovery Canyon for seven years before returning to St. Mary's in order to coach her daughter. After a year as an assistant under coach David Barkley, Flanigan took over the program this season at Barkley's request because she knew the legacy and history of St. Mary's.
"I understand the academic side of St. Mary's," Flanigan said. "It's very rigorous and they get a lot of structure and they get a lot of homework and I have a very smart group of girls. And so we have to keep fun in the gym. This has to be an outlet. This is supposed to be a game."
Saturday, the Pirates host Burlington and Rangely. St. Mary's will begin the event with a match against and Rangely at 10 a.m.
Coming down to 2A volleyball from 3A this season has had its challenges, playing in a league that features teams from 2A, 3A and 4A. But Studer, Flanigan and the Pirates will to enter Saturday's competition with lightheartedness despite the obstacles.
"We know nothing about the teams coming to us," Flanigan said with a smile. "We're just going to focus on our game. That's really become my mantra this year is I'll give them a little info on the other teams but as long as we play our volleyball, the team volleyball that we're used to playing, then we should be fine. ... Volleyball has to be fun. If we don't enjoy coming into the gym then it becomes work and that's not what we're supposed to do."