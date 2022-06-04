Bill Percy wanted to make sure his Pirates didn't forget what happened Saturday.
The St. Mary's coach still thinks about the runner-up finishes he had with Mitchell in the '90s. More importantly, he wanted his club to never forget what it had done this year.
As the sixth seed, the Pirates advanced all the way to the 2A title game in Percy's final season, eventually falling at CSU-Pueblo's Rawlings Field to No. 1 Limon, 3-2 — a Badgers' squad that has won 47 games in a row, including now back-to-back state titles.
There are no losers in a game like that, not to Percy.
"All you can ask is everyone gives their top effort, and my guys did," Percy said. "We had tons of opportunities to get runners in, we just couldn't.
"There are no regrets, though. We were the team from 'Hoosiers' today — we had the guys we had all year and they did their absolute best when the odds were against us."
After returning for his senior year, no one spoke to the sentiment more than senior J.P. Clune. He pitched the entire game and allowed just three earned runs and struck out eight.
When the final pitch was thrown, after he'd gotten all the way to third on a fielding error with two outs in the seventh inning, Clune was left standing at third as the potential tying run.
In all, the Pirates stranded runners in scoring position in four innings — none bigger than the fourth when a leadoff triple from senior Adam Velazquez was followed by three strikeouts.
"I just wanted to make sure I focused on my job," Clune said. "If we all focused on our job, we were going to be successful. Our mentality was to never give up because one run could've changed everything and we tried our best. That's just baseball."
Wins over No. 3 Rye and No. 2 Peyton are what gave the Pirates a chance to end the Badgers' win streak. Both came by a single run, with the win over the Panthers not finalized until extra innings.
Freshman Ryan Strub lined a leadoff triple to start the game. Junior Cesar Martinez-Diaz drove him home before being driven in himself by a double from senior Carson Faber.
Just like their last meeting with Limon, the Pirates took a quick lead, then held onto it. A three-run triple for the Badgers in the bottom of the fifth turned out to be the difference.
In the top of the sixth, the Pirates battled back with back-to-back, lead-off hits. But they failed to score.
The margins in baseball are slim, and no one knows that more than a coach who's been through international and domestic finals aplenty.
The loss didn't mark a failure to end Percy's coaching career at St. Mary's, it was simply another chapter, written in large part by a team who was never expected to be there.
"You made my season, and you are champions," Percy said to his team after the game. "I'll take the close losses to my grave, but there are no losers here. You all competed like winners."