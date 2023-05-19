LAKEWOOD • Jackson Neppl’s success comes, in part, from the kitchen. He hopes that becomes a lifelong trend.

The St. Mary’s senior repeated as the 2A boys’ 800-meter champion on Friday, running through a cold mist to record the winning time of 1:56.4 — a half-second ahead of Lake County’s Jace Peters.

Staying on top, he concluded, was harder than the initial climb to that position. He felt complacency creeping in earlier in the school year before changing his diet and resetting his focus.

“Once I won I kind of slacked off a little like, ‘I’ve already won,’” Neppl said. “But it doesn’t matter where you’ve been, it matters where you’re going. I’ve just been looking forward to state.”

Neppl will have another chance to repeat on Saturday, when the 1,600-meter run will mark his final competition in high school. Then it will be on to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., to study business management.

After that, Neppl wants to attend culinary school and “maybe open up a small restaurant down in Colorado Springs.”

The cuisine at this restaurant? To be determined.

“I haven’t found my specialty of my niche, but I’ll figure it out eventually,” he said.

At this point, Neppl said most of his cooking has been for himself. But he loves watching his aunt and grandma in the kitchen.

“It’s been more of a watching program that I want to put in action,” he said.

Running will still ideally be part of the equation. Neppl aspires to coach runners at St. Mary’s while running this restaurant. If so, expect future Pirates runners to be served up the same dishes that have helped Neppl maintain his dominance on the track, even as competitors have tried to knock him off the perch he has earned.