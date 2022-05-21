LAKEWOOD • The sunglasses hide a mind racing as fast as his legs.
St. Mary's junior Jackson Neppl rocks Pit Vipers, with frames the color of the Pirates' green and black, but uses his eyes to spot weakness under them.
When the leader in the 800-meter run stumbled, Neppl found his window and kick, darting into first place with a 2A winning time of 2:00.45 at Jeffco Stadium Saturday.
It was a bounce back from Neppl's fourth-place finish earlier in the 3,200-meter run.
"The loss before really motivated me," Neppl said. "I knew I could kick for a longer time after how I finished earlier. That race didn't work how I wanted it to, but props to all the guys who beat me out."
The gratitude came across after the win, just how it did after the loss.
Neppl went around to each of his competitors and gave them a piece of wisdom and gratitude for a solid race. He even went to the Wiggins sophomore, Cade Green, who stumbled after leading and opened the window for his win.
With two years left, Green shook off the loss. Neppl's been there, and knows how damning a loss can be if taken too harshly. So, his goal was to do what he always does: Make track a better place for all.
"Track is only serious when you're running," Neppl said. "You have to keep spreading the love and the positivity. People won't come back if everyone's rude — it's more about the community of the sport than it is about running."
Neppl spreads the love he's been shown. Track and field wasn't always what he saw being a venue to stardom, but rather a chance to represent the Pirates the best way he knew how.
The coaching staff of St. Mary's gave him the ability to reach the heights he has, and fill him with the positivity he passes on to others.
"My head coach, (Nicole) Robinson has just been so huge for my success," Neppl said. "The workouts she gives me and the launch she gives me — it's just really filling. My love for this sport came through those in this program.
"I never thought I could do this, but I'm so grateful."