The waterworks started even before the championship-winning race for St. Mary’s cross-country coach Nicole Robinson.
Robinson, in her sixth year at the helm, had watched this program climb from relative obscurity to a runner-up finish last year. She knew the stakes for this year’s race couldn’t be higher for the program, which features all but one senior among its top runners. It had all built to this.
But before the race, rather than becoming overcome with nerves or excitement, her team gathered runners from about a dozen other teams for a pre-race prayer.
Robinson broke into the tears she usually reserves for the postseason banquet.
“I’m so proud of just the people they are, not just the runners,” she said. “They’ve accomplished so much. Their goal is to lead by example and lead by faith, so I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Then came the title, the first for the program in the sport.
This team, built slowly through a culture of togetherness rather than one or two standouts at the center, won a fashion fitting its style.
Lyndon Gotelaere led the pack of Pirates in fourth place at 16 minutes, 39 seconds on the course at Norris Penrose Event Center shortly after noon on Saturday. Jackson Neppl was seventh at 16:49.5, but the seniors were the team’s only top-10 finishers. Heritage Christian Academy, by contrast, had the Nos. 1 and 3 runners. But the score in 2A is determined by the top four finishers, and St. Mary's wedged its way in front with junior James Beam’s 23rd-place finish and senior Alex Bodnar coming in 51st.
“During freshman year, we kind of started out as nothing, but our team slowly grew, especially our sophomore year,” Gotelaere said. “Each of us started to like it even more, so it helped us as a team.”
The team aspect has always been the coach's concern, which made the manner of this title, and the actions just before it, so special.
"We're just trying to build a family and a team and a community," Robinson said. "One where they feel like they get to be their true selves, and it feels like that really helps them. We all work for each other."
ST. MARY’S RUNNERS
The Pirates claimed the 2A boys' title on Saturday behind these times.
4. Lyndon Gotelaere, sr. 16:39
7. Jackson Neppl, sr. 16:49.5
24. James Beam, jr. 17:46.7
51. Alex Bodnar, sr. 18:32.1
125. Garin Tretter, so. 21:43.4
Team standings – 1. St. Mary’s 73, 2. Heritage Christian Academy 82, 3. Peyton 86, 4. Colorado Springs Christian School 94, 5. Rocky Ford 122