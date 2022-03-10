The more mad an opposing team gets, the more St. Mary's coach Jim Masterson smiles.
The Pirates are built on pressing to make teams lose their cool, then taking advantage when they do — a formula they implemented to near perfection against Eagle Ridge Academy Thursday in a 91-68 win.
It helps to have four seniors in the starting lineup.
"We were just going to run, run, run," Masterson said. "It's what we do. If you can run with us for 32 minutes, my hat's off to you.
"These guys have been through every big situation and they want a state championship."
Early on, the Pirates' plunder wasn't as fruitful. They were picking up steals, but falling prey to jitters near the hoop.
Enter senior Sam Howery. He hit a half-court shot to end the first half, which was a signal of things to come. After a slow start, he finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to add another playoff triple-double to his résumé.
"I think, early on, I was jittery," Howery said. "I started not going up tough to the basket. I wasn't really ready for the contact, but in the second half I expected it.
"I know I'll play the whole game, so it's just about playing through those things."
Aiding his efforts was fellow senior, Andon Mindrup. Despite a steep size disadvantage, he put up 16 points and 10 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.
All of his production the final two quarters came with four fouls, to boot. Masterson trusts his guys, and foul trouble is no difference.
The Pirates are used to being smaller, and it's their style of play that mitigates it.
A bonus to the full-court trap is forcing turnovers. It's also putting pressure on each opposing starter to make clean passes and not get tired — which, in St. Mary's experience, few teams can do both.
"We've been smaller this whole season," Mindrup said. "We have to play the extra foot taller, and we do that by boxing out well. We practiced all week with pump fakes and doing layups after the rebound, too."
Senior Cyrus Hernandez hit a 3-pointer to end the third quarter, and subsequently put the game out of reach with a quarter left to play.
Through three postseason games, the Pirates have registered 90-or-more points twice. None of the three opponents have finished closer than a 22-point margin.
St. Mary's lost to Lutheran in the final last year, and has used it as fuel to get back and finish on top.
The more opposing players are slamming water bottles and ripping their hair out, the better the outlook gets for Masterson's squad.