St. Mary’s guards Kacey Barta (23) and Rachel Wilcox celebrate on the bench as the Pirates pull ahead early against Vanguard during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. The Pirates won 54-24 to advance to the semifinals Friday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Mary’s guards Kacey Barta (23) and Rachel Wilcox celebrate on the bench as the Pirates pull ahead early against Vanguard during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. The Pirates won 54-24 to advance to the semifinals Friday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vanguard guard Hailey Blanchard goes up for a shot against St. Mary’s forward Catherine Cummings (20) and guard Seneca Hackely during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Mary’s guard Brooklyn Valdez steals the ball from Vanguard forward Zoe Killmann during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vanguard forward Cortney Arrasmith goes up for a shot against St. Mary’s forward Catherine Cummings during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vanguard guard Rebecca Lewis (21) battles St. Mary’s forward Catherine Cummings (20) for a rebound during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Mary’s guard Ellie Hartman drives toward the basket against Vanguard forward Olivia Caton during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vanguard forward Cortney Arrasmith blocks a shot by St. Mary’s forward Catherine Cummings during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vanguard guard Hailey Blanchard drives toward the basket against St. Mary’s guard Seneca Hackley during the first half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Mary’s guard Josephine Howery goes up for a shot against Vanguard forward Olivia Caton during the second half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. St. Mary's advanced the the semifinals Friday with a 54-24 win. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Mary’s guard Seneca Hackley dribbles past Vanguard guard Rebecca Lewis during the second half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. St. Mary's advanced the the semifinals Friday with a 54-24 win. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vanguard guard Juliana Garcia ties up St. Mary’s guard Seneca Hackley for a jump ball during the second half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. St. Mary's advanced the the semifinals Friday with a 54-24 win. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vanguard guard Hailey Blanchard runs into the defense of St. Mary’s guard Josephine Howery during the second half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. St. Mary's advanced the the semifinals Friday with a 54-24 win. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
St. Mary’s guard Josephine Howery, right, and Vanguard guard Juliana Garcia battle for a loose ball during the second half of the 3A girls quarterfinals Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Denver University in Denver. St. Mary's advanced the the semifinals Friday with a 54-24 win. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
“It’s always kind of a hard game for us to get going but once we did it was good,” said senior Josephine Howery. “I can’t say I was super happy with it, but we live another day and we got the win so that’s all that matters.”
The Pirates, who average more than 75 points per game, were limited to just 24 points in the first half. By comparison, St. Mary’s scored 52 against the Coursers in the first half of an 82-39 win in January.
“Vanguard came out at a slower pace and we’re not really used to that, so it was a bit different for us,” said Seneca Hackley, “but I feel like we always come together and know we got this and rely on each other and the skills we develop. When we get into closer games we know we can handle it and we will be able to come out on top.”
St. Mary’s outscored Vanguard 30-10 in the second half after a tough second quarter in which Vanguard had a 10-9 edge over the Pirates..
Howery agreed that facing adversity in their first Denver-based game will only help as they strive for a third straight state title.
“We learn a lot of mental toughness and getting through that adversity when things don’t go our way and we are really going to need that tomorrow because it’s going to be a tough, physical game,” Howery said. “So having that mental toughness and having that grit and determination will help.”
St. Mary’s will play No. 5 Pagosa Springs in the 3A Final Four on Friday.
“I think we are going to come in tomorrow with a different mindset,” Hackley said. “I think this game put a little bit of fire under us, like we want to play better than that, we know we’re better than this.”
Howery led the Pirates with 21 points followed by Hackley’s 13, and Vanguard was led by Juliana Garcia with nine points.
Though the Coursers walked off the court Thursday after their historic 20-5 season came to an end, Vanguard isn’t going anywhere.
“They’ve gone from doormat to contender,” said St. Mary’s coach Mike Burkett. “They’ve struggled through the years, but coach (Scott) Arrasmith has the program going in the right direction and they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with as time goes on.”
Vanguard graduates just one senior — 6-foot forward Cortney Arrasmith — and will return a healthy core of 10 underclassmen.
“We always talk about trying to aspire to greatness and St. Mary’s is a great team blessed with great players, and it’s good for us to play them because playing teams like St. Mary’s helps us mature and helps us know what we need to do and how hard you need to work to get to that level,” Arrasmith said. “Adversity and mistakes make you better, especially in basketball, so I think this will help them grow into a championship team someday.”