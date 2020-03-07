Every team that walks into the St. Mary’s gym this season has had the same goal — dethrone the two-time defending 3A girls' basketball champions.
But the Pirates have their own mentality as they battle for a third-straight title.
“We definitely want to make a big statement around the state,” said senior captain Josephine Howery. “We’re here and we’re going for it again.”
The first two rounds of the tournament were business as usual for St. Mary’s, which defeated its opponents by a combined score of 152-52, including an 80-33 win over No. 16 Jefferson Academy on Saturday to send the Pirates to their fourth straight appearance in the Great 8.
Top-seeded St. Mary’s will play league rival No. 9 Vanguard on Thursday in the third round. Vanguard defeated No. 8 Faith Christian 47-35 Saturday.
While St. Mary’s appeared to not skip a beat, coach Mike Burkett said the playoffs, regardless of the seeds or success of his team, always stir up nerves and emotions in the locker room — especially Saturday as six seniors played their final game on their home court.
“Right now it’s hard to think about,” said Howery with tears welling. “After the playoffs I think I’ll sit down and reminisce but it’s been a great ride and I plan to finish it out the best way I can.”
Howery capped off her final home game by leading St. Mary’s with 19 points, followed by three other senior starters who finished in double figures. Seneca Hackley had 15 points followed by Catherine Cummings with 11 and Brooklyn Valdez with 10.
“It feels good to come off a game like this for your last game here in front of your home crowd,” Hackley said.
Hackley hopes she still has three more games to make an impact on the program, the captain believes she and the rest of her senior class have already left a legacy at St. Mary’s beyond championship trophies.
“When I came in as a freshman I wanted to leave a legacy on the people here, and impact as many people as I could,” Hackley said. “I feel like we did that through the championships but also the people that we are.”
She added that she can see the growth of the underclassmen through the season, which will not only help the program’s future but also to extend the bench in the playoffs.
“We’ve got a lot of nice young players, and their only problem is they have to sit behind six seniors that are very good players also,” Burkett said. “They play against those seniors every day in practice so the younger players have been battle tested too. They take the challenge to heart and they’re very serious about it, and the seniors don’t give them anything and make sure they play hard.”
Fans see previews of what is to come as starters have a seat early in big wins, even through the playoffs.
Saturday sophomore Payton Kutz, junior Kacey Barta and freshman Bailey Darneal received standing ovations from the St. Mary’s bench after making a big play.
“It’s awesome that I have such great role models in these seniors, but it’s big shoes to fill,” said Barta, the fourth Barta sister to come through the program. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge next year when the seniors graduate but I’ve loved learning from them and watching them the last couple of years.”
In the last four years the St. Mary’s class of 2020 has helped the Pirates win 14 of 15 playoff games and counting. Now the team hopes to sustain its aggressive attitude for three more games.
“Anyone that gets in our way — we’re coming at you, it doesn’t matter who it is,” Hackley said.