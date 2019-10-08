Not long after he played one of his best rounds in high school golf, St. Mary's junior Peter Stinar had little to say about his performance.
That's not necessarily a bad thing.
"I feel like I played pretty good," he said.
That's an understatement.
Stinar produced the best performance by a Pikes Peak region golfer at the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday, finishing the second and final day with a 4-over-par 76 to settle for a four-way tie for seventh place. His two-day total: 153.
Lutheran's Westin Pals won a playoff over Prospect Ridge's Walker Franklin after they finished with an even-par 144, and Pals led the Lions to the team championship.
The Classical Academy was the top area team, finishing ninth overall. The Titans qualified four golfers to the state tournament, the most since 2010.
Senior Liam O'Halloran led TCA, finishing tied for 21st with a 17-over par. Teammate Ben Devolve (164) finished 29th, Bryce Peterson (185) took 66th and Tyler Trogstad (194) placed 75th.
Last year, the Titans finished fifth — thanks in part to O'Halloran's eighth-place performance.
"I'm proud of all four of them," TCA coach Bob Gravelle said. "I think they'll be a little disappointed in their performance. I think they probably want to finish a little higher in the team standings but I think they should be very proud of how they performed."
The final day, held at Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy, started off with strong winds and some sunshine. But weather conditions improved by the afternoon, which golfers took advantage of.
St. Mary's Stinar was one of them, evident by his scorecard. On the front nine, he shot a 4-over par with six pars. Not a bad showing, but he topped that during the last nine holes.
His approach?
"It was to play smart," he said, simply. "I think I played pretty solid the whole round."
He started the back nine with a bogey but followed that up with a birdie and three straight pars. On the next hole, he committed a double-bogey before he got things going again.
He wrapped the final three holes with two birdies and a par, good enough to finish in the top 10.
Other local highlights included: St. Mary's Luke Calvin Luke (165, 32nd) and Elizabeth's Kellen McCoin placed 57th with a 181.