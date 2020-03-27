The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team was featured on SportsCenter Friday night during its ‘Senior Night’ segment where ESPN honors college or high school seniors whose seasons were cut short amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pirates were hours from tipoff of the Class 3A semifinals when CHSAA announced the remainder of the 2019-20 state basketball tournament was canceled.
“St. Mary’s High School in Colorado were back-to-back state champs. The seniors had a 76-3 record the last three seasons -- pretty good accomplishment out west,” the segment read along with highlights from the Pirates’ quarterfinal win over Vanguard, and their January win over the Coursers.
WOW! @SMHSColorado seniors honored in @SportsCenter's #SeniorNight segment. #copreps @JosephineHowery @Senecahack24 @paigeindovina @brookln_valdez pic.twitter.com/PHaty2mQvJ— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) March 28, 2020