Caitlin Cairns walked onto the deck at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center with a stern, intense look.
Once next to her block she smacked her legs, did a few tuck jumps and positioned her St. Mary’s swim cap over the top of her goggles.
She didn’t relinquish her intense gaze until her name was called over the loudspeaker.
“In lane five, St. Mary’s Caitlin Cairns,” the announcement sounded.
She smiled, raised her hand and signed ‘I love you’ to her screaming fanbase.
Then, it was back to business.
Cairns earned two gold medals during the 3A state meet Saturday, earning the state title in the 50 free and the 100 fly, beating rival Peyton Irwin of Erie on both occasions.
Her winning time 23.09 in the 50 free broke the 3A state record and was an automatic All-American time. She touched the wall nearly a second ahead of the field in the 100 butterfly and beat her qualifying time by more than a second.
“She works harder than anyone you will meet,” said St. Mary’s coach Brigid Jacques. ““I have to tell her to get out of the pool. She almost overtrains herself. She is meticulous and detail oriented and it shows. And nobody deserves this more than her.”
Cairns, who competes most of the year with her club team, Pikes Peak Athletics, has hoped to win two gold medals at state since she won the 50 free as a sophomore. But it was her club teammates that helped motivate her most.
“I have a lot of club friends who are in different divisions, so they all wished me luck and hoped that I would win two (gold medals), so that has been my goal to kind of live up to my friends’ goals for me,” Cairns said. “When sets got hard from last February until now, I just thought about my goals and looking forward to college. I really wanted to be able to represent my teams here, club and my college.”
Cairns fulfilled a life-long dream of signing to compete in Division I swimming at the University of Nebraska, and said her hopes her experience can help show other athletes from small schools that success is possible.
“All four years it’s been a blast (competing for my high school team) but it’s also really fun to show up for all the tiny schools and show people how good we can be,” Cairns said.
3A STATE SWIMMING
Isabella Kuzbek of Manitou Springs placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.35. Kuzbek swam the second leg of the Mustangs' 400 and 200 free relay teams which finished in 14th (4:00) and 17th (1:59.89), respectively. Kuzbek placed 16th in the 200 IM (2:24.58), chased by Aidan Cote’ who took 17th in 2:25.12.
Coco Stevens, who also swam on the 400 free relay for Manitou Springs, placed 13th in the 500 free in 5:40.42.
Fountain Valley’s Charlotte Kline placed 13th in the 50 free (26.15) and 18th in the 100 free (58.21). Discovery Canyon’s Varsha Ramesh finished 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:04.85) and DCC freshman Zoe Suhajda placed 12th in the 200 free in 2:02.27.