LAKEWOOD – The life span of Mikayla Hutchison’s state track and field competitive career will last just three days, but she plans to soak those in to the fullest.
“It’s really cool,” said Hutchison, who figures to contend for four gold medals in her four 2A events this week. “I’m glad I could experience this before I left.”
At the first state meet in Colorado since 2019 because COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season, nearly everyone is trying to make up for lost time. Hutchison’s story leaves all those in the dust, much as she does on the track as the trailblazing runner for Banning Lewis Prep.
She lived in a nearby Stetson Hills neighborhood and gained entrance to Banning Lewis for kindergarten via lottery selection. She stayed at the school and was a freshman when Banning Lewis opened its high school and even after moving to Ellicott, creating a 30-minute commute. Banning Lewis offered sports as that inaugural class began progressing through its high school years but not of the official variety as it knew it wouldn’t become sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association until this season – the final year for the seniors.
Hutchison considered leaving. She discovered her speed while playing football with boys in parks, gave track a try and liked it so much she dropped dancing to focus on it exclusively. Transferring in search of a school with a full-fledged track program, she said, would have meant sitting out a full year. So, she stayed and has helped the school emerge as an instant contender in 2A.
She led the Stallions to a Tri-Peaks League meet championship despite having just six members on the team, and now, if all goes to plan this week, she could find herself in front in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
She won her prelims in the 100 and 200 on Thursday after setting personal records in both and will be seeded first and second in those races, respectively. She’ll be seeded third in the 100 hurdles. She enters state as the favorite in the 300 hurdles.
It’s quite the departure from where her Banning Lewis program was just two years ago.
“We would go to a track meet and we’d be that little team that sits in the corner and nobody knows our name,” Hutchison said. “Now we go to meets and everybody knows Banning Lewis. It’s super cool going from being a nobody to being a somebody.”
“It’s just cool being able to build that program and be that person who can really put a name out there for our school.”
The school experienced its first podium finish in track and field on Thursday, with high jumper Jaysa Even placing fourth.
For those with an up-close view, Hutchison’s name has been there for a while.
Discovery Canyon’s Myia Danztler is Hutchison’s club track teammate and best friend. The pair will run together next year at Western Colorado in Gunnison. Danztler knew this well before the rest of the state was afforded this three-day peak.
“Oh yeah, I knew this was coming,” Danztler said. “I knew this was coming 110 percent. We’ve been running club together for the last three years now. She’s been dominating her division and even before they were even able to come to state she was dominating. I’ve been telling her, “I’m so excited for you.’ She’s been telling me since sophomore year, ‘I’m so excited I get to go to state.’ I’m like, ‘Good, you better win four events, too. Bring home four medals.’”