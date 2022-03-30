Vanguard has long been the area's standard for boys' volleyball.
Four consecutive titles before the sport was recently sanctioned say as much. When Coronado — a school with a much newer program — was given the chance to play the Coursers, it took advantage with a 3-1 win Wednesday.
Coach Andrew Edwards is new to the school, too. Just as she attempts to build a boys' volleyball program from scratch, she's also learning a new sport. Though she has experience with the girls' side of the game, switching seasons has brought to light nuances.
Boys play a more physical game, to her.
Noah Bonnett, Nick Hallee epitomize Cheyenne Mountain hockey's connectivity, win dual Peak Performer
That nature shows at the net when they're loading up to fire across on hit attempts — even if the ball doesn't make it inside the court's perimeter, you better believe it'll have some velocity.
Defense, too, has been a learning experience for both the team and Edwards. In a short amount of time, the growth is palpable.
"It's an amazing opportunity to play against such a good coach," Ethan Ocampo said. "Our team has done so well in these three weeks. We've had so much growth and now we just need to fine-tune things."
The fine-tuning will come.
Miscues like double touches and carries are going to come naturally. As the team weeds out the mistakes, as it did during the second and fourth sets, the points will come.
"A lot of the kids, this is their first time playing," Edwards said. "We have kids who can also bring in club experience to help out. It's my first year coaching boys and it's just been so fun.
"We have a lot of potential and a lot of room to grow. Our defense in just the last few weeks has grown so much and you saw that tonight."
On top of learning a new sport, Edwards's even gotten to try new things.
The Cougars' usual libero, Jakub Oliesak, was given the opportunity to hit Wednesday. Though he doesn't carry the same height as many of his teammates, he was able to sky up multiple times for kills, especially as the match wore on.
All the switching has been needed to find each player's niche — many don't necessarily have enough experience yet to even pinpoint it.
Edwards is excited, though. She's thrilled for this year's team to continue developing, and for next year's team to be another step on the ladder.
The win moved this current iteration of the Cougars to 3-3, with plenty of season left to go.
No Lone Ranger: Lewis-Palmer boys' basketball standout Cam Lowe embraces team-first mindset en route to state title, Peak Performer
Expect the hard hits to become more pinpoint, the passes to get crisper and the points to add up. Above all, growth is going to be key.
"We're just trying to find balance between our experience and inexperience," Edwards said. "We've done a great job of staying encouraging and being good teammates."