LAKEWOOD – Sam Johnson can’t explain it, but he’ll sure take it.
The Woodland Park senior bested his previous top throw by 5 feet and was the surprise winner of the 3A boys’ discus on Thursday on the first day of the state track and field championships at Jeffco Stadium.
“I came in today and something was different in my brain,” Johnson said.
He had an inkling during warmups that today might be special, as he unleashed a throw of more than 130 feet – something he hadn’t done in more than a month.
He couldn’t replicate it in the preliminary and barely qualified for finals with a throw of 124-foot-1.
In finals, he asked if he could go first because he had to rush to pole vault, as he has the rare combination of discus, shot put and pole vault on his state itinerary.
On the first hurl in finals he unleashed a throw of 137-2, demolishing his previous best throw of 132-2 that brought him to state seeded 11th. There were 11 more throws in the finals, including two from Johnson, and only one came within 3 feet of his mark.
“My goodness, there’s no words to describe it, man,” Johnson said. “It’s one of the best feelings in the world, putting the time and effort in and seeing it pay off.
“I just had it today and brought it the best I could.”
Johnson, who played four years of soccer and three years of basketball at Woodland Park, now faces an interesting future. He’d like to throw in college – a small school is fine with him – but he has an odd gap year upcoming. He was home schooled through his sophomore year, when he enrolled in Colorado Early Colleges and began taking classes at Pikes Peak Community College. Athletically, he’s a senior and this competition will mark the end of his high school career. But academically he’s a junior with one more year left.
Because his throwing coach is his father, the two plan to work together next year even though he won’t be allowed to compete. Then he’ll assess his options.
But no matter what happens, the sport has given him an experience he’ll never forget.
“It was incredible,” Johnson said.
