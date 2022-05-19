LAKEWOOD – Brandon Hills had won every high school long jump competition he entered. This was an inconvenient place for that streak to end.
The defending 5A champion from Vista Ridge was the overwhelming favorite to repeat and he led the field at the state track and field championships by more than a foot (22-foot-6 ¼) after the first round of jumps in the finals. But then he scratched on his second jump and underwhelmed on his third. Then Fort Collins’ Dontay Johnson posted a leap of 22-10.5 – 11 inches better than his five jumps of the day, notching the stunning victory.
Hills settled for second.
Hills lost his freshman track season to COVID-19 and hadn’t been beaten in the event as a sophomore, or through his junior season until Thursday.
“I think it’s just a humbling experience,” Hills said. “I didn’t lose for two years. You need to be humbled every now and then.”
Hills jumped after running three preliminary races – the 100 meter, 4x200 relay and 200 – a workload that might have contributed to a performance that finished well short of his qualifying mark of 24-6.
“It just wasn’t my best day, 22-6 is usually a no-brainer and 23 is an average for me,” Hills said. “It just wasn’t a great day.
“I just dropped my foot and killed the jump overall,” he said of his final attempt after Johnson had leaped into the lead. “I just tried to force it.”
This is hardly the end for Hills. He’s a finalist in the 100 and 200. And in football, he’s a three-star recruit as a slot receiver with a Pac-12 offer from Washington State.
He still has his senior season in front of him and then a college career that may include one or both sports.
But this second-place finish clearly stung, and he won’t soon forget it.
“I’ll be real hungry for next year,” he said.