LAKEWOOD – The last time Jordan Wenger came to state track as a favorite in the triple jump, he left without a qualifying jump and faced four months of rehab for a hip injury.
This time was much better.
The TCA junior won the 3A triple jump title with a jump of 47-foot-2.5, good for a margin of nearly 2½ feet past runner-up Temesgen Fanning of Frontier Academy.
Wenger’s performance was so dominant that he posted the winning distance on his first jump and ended up passing on his final attempt, knowing victory was in hand and there was no need to risk injury.
“I have other events,” he said.
And Wenger knows the very real risk of injury.
Last year he had the top qualifying jump in triple jump and after a scratch he tore his hip flexor, knocking him out of the state meet and into a long recovery process.
He hadn’t forgotten that as he entered competition on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium.
“It may have been in the back of my head on that first jump,” Wenger said. “But that was it.”
Wenger, who also plays basketball, will return Saturday to compete in the high jump (seeded third in 3A) and the long jump (seeded first by a foot and a half). He may also run on the Titans’ 4x100 relay team.
He’d eventually like to compete at the NCAA Division-I level in one of the jumps – he doesn’t care which one. And he hopes his points can help TCA to the top of the team standings. Teammate Noah Osterloh also earned two points with a ninth-place finish in the triple jump.
Woodland Park’s Sonny Ciccarelli was sixth in the event.
“We can compete for a title,” Wenger said.