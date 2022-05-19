2A Track and Field Championships

Team Scores

After day one, Banning Lewis Academy led the girls 2A Track and Field Champions with 14 points. Colorado Springs Christian was third with 10 points.

On the boys side, St. Mary’s finished day one in 7th place with nine points, Peyton was 9th with seven, Banning Lewis had five points for 11th place, Calhan had four points for 13th place, and CSCS had three points for 15th place.

Individual scores

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

Peyton finished third with a time of 8:30.11. Josh Kearney, Nathan Schluessler, Matthew Peery and Brian Keairnes made up the team.

James Beam, Alex Bodnar, Jacob Limb and Jackson Neppl made up St. Mary’s relay team, which finished in 8:37.50 for fourth.

Banning Lewis was fifth, finishing in 8:39.19. Paul Leeder, Samuel Hawkins, Nicolas Morris and Antonio Falcon ran for Banning Lewis.

Andrew Bel, Grant Leigh, Coen Simpson and Josiah Wilson made up the Colorado Springs Christian School team, which finished in 8:45.60 for seventh.

Girls 4x800 relay

CSCS finished in first place, running the event in 10:16.01. Addison Miller, Elle Stevens, Adelyn Cartier and Isabel Case made up the team.

Banning Lewis came in second as Emilia Falcon, Olivia Bell, Madison Cook and Alexia Gonzales ran in 10:28.35.

Boys Long Jump

Calhan’s Zach Peterson finished in sixth place (20-00.00) and Owen Barton of St. Mary’s placed seventh (19-11.50).

Girls High Jump

Jaysa Even of Banning Lewis finished in fourth place (5-01.00)

3A

Team scores

The Classical Academy boys team finished day one in second place with 25 points, followed by Manitou Springs in third with 23, Woodland Park in sixth with 14, Florence in 16th with five and Vanguard and Elizabeth tied for 22nd with two points each.

For the girls, TCA was third with 14 points, Manitou Springs finished seventh with 10 points and Elizabeth was 18th with four points.

Boys 4x800 relay

Lairden Rogge, Henry Ilyasova, Cody Kelley and Kian O’Boyle of Manitou Springs finished third with a time of 8:16.55. The Classical Academy’s Logan Halla, Casey Golden, Will Moore and Brennan Pieper made up the fourth place team, finishing in 8:16.92.

Girls 800 Sprint Medley

TCA finished sixth with a time of 1:54.02. Bella Hodges, Francesca Harrelson, Brooka Jones and Emma Morton made up the team. Teani Perryman, Nadiya Trujillo, Javayah Arrington and Shetara Roebuck of Sierra were seventh (1:53.546), and Elizabeth’s Taylor Allen, Emily Lett, Ella Hedman and Meghan Benkendork finished in eighth (1:53.85)

Girls 4x800 relay

TCA’s Sophia Valentine, Sawyer Wilson, Kennedy McDonald and Cassidy McDonald finished second in 9:35.20. Ella Hedman, Avery Martinez, Piper Loeks and Masen Loeks of Elizabeth finished sixth in 10:05.61.

Boys 3200

Chandler Wilburn of TCA finished in second with a time of 9:46.13, and Henry Ilyasova of Manitou Springs was fourth with a time of 9:56.07. Cody Kelley, also of Manitou Springs, was seventh running in 10:04.86, and Matthew Campos of Vanguard finished eighth in 10:06.13.

Girls 3200

Hope Ahnfeldt of TCA was seventh, finishing in 11:49.86.

Boys triple jump

Jordan Wenger of TCA finished first (47-02.50), Cooper Connelley of Elizabeth was eighth (42-04.75), and Noah Osterloh of TCA was ninth (42-03.75).

Girls triple jump

Isabella Coscetti of Manitou Springs took first (37-08.75), and TCA’s Grace Mueller was seventh (34-01.75).

Discus

Sam Johnson of Woodland Park took first (137-02), Anthony Snow of Manitou Springs was third (133-11) and Rylan Liddell of Florence was fifth (131-08).

4A

Team scores

After day one Cheyenne Mountain led the boys teams with 20 points, Widefield is in eighth with nine points, Lewis Palmer is in 11th with seven, Air Academy in 15th with five, and Palmer Ridge in 21st with two.

For the girls, Discovery Canyon finished the first day in fifth with 13 points, Palmer Ridge is in 14th with six points, Lewis Palmer is in 15th with five, Widefield is in 17th with four, and Palmer is in 19th with three points.

Boys 4x800 relay

Joseph Kirwan, Knox Exton, Tyler Nord and Erik Le Roux of Cheyenne Mountain took first with a time of 7:50.31. Palmer Ridge finished 10th as Andrew Olds, TJ Saglembeni, Lucas Bossinger and Lance Anderson ran in 8:14.01.

Girls 800 sprint medley

Brea Childs, E’Lana Monroe, Divine Gentle and Maya Frazer finished second in 1:51.04.

Girls 4x800 relay

Lewis Palmer finished 5th as Lewis-Palmer’s Emma Thomas, Jade Allen, Lily Poteet and Michaela Edelbach ran in 10:00.07. Discovery Canyon was sixth, with Emma Lindsey, Annika Hammarquiast, Hannah Smith and Julia Thomas running in 10:07.59. Palmer finished seventh as Adele Havlick, Molly Spruce, Jilli Lange and Kelsey Calhoun ran in 10;10.36. Canon City’s Julia Nelson, Sydney Baxter, Alexi Till and Alissa Rall finished in 10:10.91 for eighth place.

Boys triple jump

Widefield’s Dallen Booker finished in third (43-11.00), and Ostia Agbo of Lewis-Palmer was eighth (43-02.75).

Girls triple jump

Quinn Patterson of Discovery Canyon placed fifth (35-09.00).

Boys high jump

Antoni Smith of Cheyenne Mountain placed first (6-08.00) and Wyatt Turner of Canon City was third (6-05.00). Osita Agbo of Lewis Palmer finished in fifth (6-02.00), Bryan Cooper of Widefield was seventh (6-00.00), tied with Elijah Inama of Palmer Ridge (6-00.00) and Travaris Coleman of Widefield (6-00.00).

Girls high jump

Quinn Patterson of Discovery Canyon placed sixth (5-01.00), Cami Carmody of Widefield was seventh (5-01.00), and Falcon’s Brianna Tira finished 10th (4-11.00).

Boys shot put

Air Academy’s Samuel Beers finished in fifth place (50-08.00).

Girls shot put

GiGi German of Palmer Ridge was fourth (37-00.50), and Thea Mataipule of Widefield finished ninth (34-07.75).

5A

Team Scores

The Vista Ridge boys team finished day one in 11th place with eight points.

Boys long jump

Brandon Hills of Vista Ridge finished in second place (22-06.75), and Rampart’s Randahl Butler was 10th (20-08.00)

Girls 800 sprint medley

Jasmine Weeden, Mariah Serrano-Walton, Lily DelaGarza and Chloe Dodd of Doherty finished eighth with a time of 1:51.69.

Girls 3200

Madelyn Blazo of Pine Creek ran a 11:06.01, earning her 10th place.

Girls discus

Liberty’s Hope Callan took third place (119-07), and Doherty’s Gabriella Beauperthuy was 10th (110-03).