Many factors led to the arms-raised, emotional celebration at the finish line for Sierra’s Marcus Mills as he won the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday.
First, this was redemption at the state track and field championships.
At his first trip to state in 2021, Mills tripped over a hurdle and stepped out of his line, earning a disqualification.
“It was so heartbreaking,” Mills said. “I said in an interview I was going to get it back this year, and I did. I got it back. I’m finally a state champion.”
Mills’ victory came in 14.9 seconds, a mark that not only won 3A but would have been the best in 4A, 2A and 1A as well. Just four runners in 5A crossed the line faster.
For Mills, the victory also came for his school. He feels the Stallions are looked down upon, and he wanted to do something to lift that reputation.
“But it’s going to take a lot more,” he said. “I’m only a junior, so I’ve got next year, too.”
And finally, Mills broke out a display of emotion because he feels track is better when it is approached that way. He pointed to a YouTube clip showing a battle between LSU and Houston in a relay that was rife with trash talking.
He has long had that clip in his head.
“It inspired me,” he said. “I just wanted to bring that spirit back when I finally won.”