LAKEWOOD • Jeffco Stadium, just like the venues before, stood still when Carsen Bruns stepped on the track.
The Rampart senior has that effect, as his coach Grant Stoughton would tell you. As he made the initial turn of the 300-meter hurdles, passing four other runners in the process, a four-year journey flashed before him.
Becoming a hurdler went from an uncertainty to a sweep of the 5A state hurdle championships in a matter of years for Bruns, with his 14.31-second mark in the 110-meter hurdles and 37.62-second mark in the 300 standing above the rest.
"This means more than anything," Bruns said. "All the work I put in was all worth it. Freshman year, we had an interscholastic meet and I wasn't even doing hurdles, I did the 400-meter. There was no 400 in our next meet, and I got put in both hurdles.
"It all worked out, and paid off."
Bruns wasn't a byproduct of early success, either.
Despite being put into hurdles, he struggled his freshman year, but stuck with it. He's been part of other events since, but the challenge of hurdles is one his previous coach, and subsequent club coach, knew he could handle.
Stoughton knew, too — he's known for almost a decade the type of athlete and person Bruns is.
Previously at Coronado High School, the coach lived through the stillness of the Waldo Canyon fire. One of the biggest helpers in the process was the Bruns family.
Their relationship is no typical coach-athlete pairing.
"His mom and my wife went to the same high school in a small Iowa town," Stoughton said. "I've known that family for a while. I knew he'd be special, and I knew about him being at Rampart when I switched.
"I never spent much time teaching him to hurdle; it was about speed and the mental game. He's the kind of kid that as soon as he steps on the track there's a collective gasp."
Bruns two times represented the top two marks in the state for 2022's state championships across all classifications hurdles.
The road was a long one for Bruns, but it all came together Sunday — just like Stoughton, and all the coaches before him, knew it could.