LAKEWOOD • Jackson Neppl's family would never allow him to be 'good enough.'
When the junior won the 800-meter race Saturday, he wasn't allowed to bask in the glory and throw his future events out the window. He was told, by his mother, father and step father, to continue to push. His grandparents echoed the sentiments.
The group has always pushed him past where his mind originally thought he could go — it paid off again Sunday, with the Saturday winner becoming a two-time victor on the weekend thanks to a winning, 1600-meter time of 4:29.59 at Jeffco Stadium.
"My family life has had such a big impact on my life," Neppl said. "They've just inspired me to want to be great. They've always pushed me. No one would let me slack, they made me go the extra mile and push myself."
The work ethic's been met with an attitude of never accepting negativity, either.
When Neppl was born with oil glands outside his head, instead of inside, he shook it off — calling the surgery at 12 years old just another 'birth mark' now. He ditched wrestling, too, after trying to follow in his father's footsteps.
Early in his career, he gave an opposing wrestler a concussion. The empathy he felt from the event strayed him towards track, where everyone gets to run, then stand in a prayer circle together after — as he led with the top-10 finishers of the race Sunday.
"He's just an amazing kid, we're so blessed," mother Erin Shevock said. "He's been so positive since he was little. Being in the St. Mary's community has had a huge impact, too.
"I wish I had the words to describe him — he's not afraid to show his love for anything, especially Christ. I'll always be proud."
The two events in which Neppl was a lower seed are the two he won, while a fourth-place finish Saturday in the 3200-meter run was his highest preliminary time.
Talk about the power of positivity. A foundation of family has never hurt Neppl, either — blood or not.