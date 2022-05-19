LAKEWOOD — Colorado Springs Christian's girls' 4x800-meter relay team started to see visions of a possible state win two weeks ago.
The Lions used every ounce of energy, to the point that senior Isabel Case, the relay anchor, had to be helped up to the podium after the first-place finish of 10:16.01 at the 2A state championships Thursday at Jeffco Stadium.
Fellow senior Elle Stevens took charge in the second leg, with multiple runners ahead of her. By the end of her 800 meters, she was way ahead of the field.
"I was freaking out a little when I saw how many people were ahead of us," Stevens said. "I took off the first 100, and right by 200, I realized I was going too fast but too many people were behind me — I couldn't slow down."
Just like the cross-country season, the Lions were all in for one another. Stevens was a third-place finisher in the fall as the Lions raced for coach Rob Collins' wife and finalized a second-place cross-country finish as a team.
It's just part of the Lions way to stay together, as a pride of sorts.
"This team is my family and I just know we'd do anything for one another," Stevens said. "(Isabel) leaving it all on the track just shows that. There's really just no distance we wouldn't go."
Joining Stevens and Case, as the first and third legs of the relay team, were freshman Addison Miller and sophomore Adelyn Cartier. With multiple years of races left to go, they wanted to win for the seniors.
It was the last race for Stevens and Case, ending a winning era of CSCS running, but giving birth to a new one soon after.
"Last week, it really started to hit after our race," Miller said. "We really thought we could make it, but didn't know until then. I'm glad we finished it off."
Banning Lewis Academy took second. After trailing for much of the race, the Stallions team of sophomore Emelia Falcon, freshman Olivia Bell, senior Madison Cook and freshman Alexia Gonzalez took over late to secure a 10:28.35 time.