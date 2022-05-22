Forty seconds of relief, that’s all Nate Early was asking.
And that’s what he received.
The Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy senior injured his ankle on the high jump early in the afternoon on Sunday at the state track and field championships. He could barely walk. An hour later, he was scheduled to run the 300-meter hurdles.
He iced the ankle for 20 minutes, received a wrap from a trainer, applied biofreeze, popped ibuprofen and turned to a higher power.
“I’ve been praying, hoping to God it could be fixed just for 40 seconds,” Early said.
He won the race with a time of 40.73, becoming Banning Lewis’ first boys’ champion in a track event. Early was also the school’s first champion in a field event, claiming the high jump crown in 2021.
All this from an athlete who didn’t even give track and field a try until his junior season.
As a freshman, Early played football, basketball and baseball. As a sophomore he had decided to give up baseball and join his friends in track, but the season was canceled by the coronavirus. So it wasn’t until last year that he tried it, won the high jump, claimed fourth in the 300 hurdles and found a new calling. He was drawn by the individual aspect of the sport but also the team element. And the Stallions, a program still so new they are a few days from graduating their second class, finished third in the team standings in 2A with 54 points, five points behind champion Yuma and two behind second-place Limon.
“I’m so grateful,” Early said of discovering track so late in high school. “I’m grateful I fell in love with it, I just wasn’t good at it but hated it.”
What’s more, Early loves sports and desperately wanted to find a way to continue athletics in college. Two months ago, Western Colorado offered a preferred walk-on spot on the track team. He took a visit to the school, which both of his parents attended, and committed.
“I know Gunnison like the back of my hand,” Early said “I went up there and felt at peace with it. It felt like somewhere I could call my home.”
It was a last-minute save. Something Early now knows all about.