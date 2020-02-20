DENVER • Let’s catalog his injuries through the years. He’s only 18. Can’t be that many, right?
This arm, he says? Broke it wrestling, no biggie. Same for the leg. The other arm and the other leg? Hurt ‘em bull riding. Biggie. “Can’t lie, the one leg stung a little,” Peyton High junior Clint Brown was saying Thursday. “But it’s just one of those things!”
Planning a trip to the state wrestling tournament inside Pepsi Center? Can’t recommend it enough. Want to see what this massive event is all about? Track the gutsy kid who earned his street cred atop 1,500-pound bulls in rodeo arenas, the young man who ropes the neighbor cow when one gets loose, the cowboy who rumbles down dirt roads in the F350 with the flatbed.
“She’s just for work. It’s a 2011, used, got like 200,000 (miles) on her,” Brown says. “Gets me from point A to point B towing whatever I need.”
That’s my guy right there.
“Just a wonderful kid,” Peyton coach Ed Holmes says right before Brown pins his first opponent at state with a go-to move, a power half nelson.
Clint “Deuce” Brown is 36-1, the top seed at 138 pounds in Class 2A and on a mission. On a mission to become Peyton’s first state champ since Britton Holmes, the coach’s son, three years ago. On a mission to join the Army Reserve, wrestle in college (first choice: the Wyoming Cowboys, duh), study engineering or work for the City of Colorado Springs like his dad, Clint Brown. Dad’s his role model. Dad rode bulls.
“That’s where the ‘Deuce’ comes from,” the younger Clint says.
The kid’s going to get there too — wherever “there” turns out to be — thanks to his work ethic. It’s a work ethic that extends into the offseason, where he rejoices when a neighbor’s cow escapes the fencing. That’s when “Deuce” goes to work, saddling up one of their five horses to track her down and bring her home.
Dad says, “He’s a cowboy, no doubt about it.”
“I try to make most of my money tracking down cows before wrestling season. That gets me through the season, then I get back to making money,” Clint says. “I go and catch cows now and then. I also do a lot of odd jobs, ranch work, fixing fence, maybe something around the house. And I’ve got skid steers at my house, so I can go grade driveways or get snow out for somebody. Maybe dig a ditch. Who knows?”
And who knows if Brown closes out this oft-injured, and still unforgettable season with a state championship? Strange things happen here at state wrestling, from dually pickups taking up three parking spots to underdogs felling a favorite whose sole defeat came at the 145-pound level. Shoot, in prelims on Thursday, you had a credentialed media member on press row yelling at a ref. Telling you, strange things.
But the parallels between bull riding and wrestling? Not so strange at all.
“To be honest, they’re very similar,” Browns says. “Both are 90% mental. Then 5% is working hard and 5% is technique. My true opinion is you have to go in thinking, ‘I’m going to beat this dude, or I’m going to ride this bull.’”
Ride on, cowboy.