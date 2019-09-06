Lewis-Palmer 46, Evergreen 34
At Evergreen: Evergreen jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but Lewis-Palmer (1-1) took control from there.
The Rangers led 25-21 at the half and took a 32-21 lead in the third quarter. After Evergreen cut the lead to five points in the fourth quarter, L-P locked the victory up with another score.
Manitou Springs 30, Salida 27
At Salida: The Mustangs opened the season with a big road win, rallying from a 21-14 second-quarter deficit. Dylan Jardin scored twice on the ground, including a 52-yard run. Dom Pearson blocked a punt for Manitou Springs, which led to a 10-yard Tate Christian touchdown. Christian sealed the win with a 7-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Discovery Canyon 35, Roosevelt 21
At Roosevelt: Discovery Canyon improved to 2-0 with an impressive road win up north. Marshall Pike scored three rushing touchdowns, while Jonah Isakson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ethan Hall.
Heritage 48, Air Academy 6
At Heritage: The season didn’t start the way Air Academy had hoped, as the Kadets trailed 35-0 at the half and didn’t find the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
Holyoke 21, Colorado Springs Christian School 6
At Holyoke: CSCS (0-1) fell into a 14-0 hole at the half before cutting the lead to 14-6 after three quarters, but couldn’t climb all the way back.
Eaglecrest 40, Fountain-Fort Carson 19
At Eaglecrest: The Trojans (1-1) hung right with one of the top 5A teams in the state for a half, but faltered in the second half. F-FC scored a touchdown in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-7, but that’s as close as it would get.
The Trojans scored twice in the fourth quarter.
The Classical Academy 43, D’Evelyn 12
At Trailblazer Stadium: Sophomore Cade Palmer rushed for three touchdowns to lead TCA (2-0) in the rout. After D’Evelyn went ahead 12-0 early, the Titans scored 43 unanswered.
Palmer 54, Mitchell 3
At Garry Berry Stadium: Palmer (1-1) showed how dangerous its offense can be, scoring 27 points in the third quarter to expand its lead to 47-3 heading into the fourth. Mitchell falls to 0-1.
Green Mountain 42, Harrison 14
At Green Mountain: Harrison (0-1) took an early 7-0 lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Jaseim Mitchell in the first quarter. However, the Panthers failed to capitalize on some scoring opportunities the rest of the way.
Florence 34, Peyton 0
At Peyton: The Huskies (2-0) took it to the Panthers (0-1) from the get-go, dominating in all facets of the game.
Pueblo Central 34, Falcon 7
At Falcon: Falcon (0-1) trailed 21-0 at the half and scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter.
Pikes Peak Christian 52, McClave 0
At Pikes Peak Christian: The Eagles improved to 1-1 on the season with a runaway win at home.