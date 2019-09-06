Lewis-Palmer 46, Evergreen 34

At Evergreen: Evergreen jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but Lewis-Palmer (1-1) took control from there.

The Rangers led 25-21 at the half and took a 32-21 lead in the third quarter. After Evergreen cut the lead to five points in the fourth quarter, L-P locked the victory up with another score.

Manitou Springs 30, Salida 27

At Salida: The Mustangs opened the season with a big road win, rallying from a 21-14 second-quarter deficit. Dylan Jardin scored twice on the ground, including a 52-yard run. Dom Pearson blocked a punt for Manitou Springs, which led to a 10-yard Tate Christian touchdown. Christian sealed the win with a 7-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Discovery Canyon 35, Roosevelt 21

At Roosevelt: Discovery Canyon improved to 2-0 with an impressive road win up north. Marshall Pike scored three rushing touchdowns, while Jonah Isakson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ethan Hall.

Heritage 48, Air Academy 6

At Heritage: The season didn’t start the way Air Academy had hoped, as the Kadets trailed 35-0 at the half and didn’t find the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.

Holyoke 21, Colorado Springs Christian School 6

At Holyoke: CSCS (0-1) fell into a 14-0 hole at the half before cutting the lead to 14-6 after three quarters, but couldn’t climb all the way back.

Eaglecrest 40, Fountain-Fort Carson 19

At Eaglecrest: The Trojans (1-1) hung right with one of the top 5A teams in the state for a half, but faltered in the second half. F-FC scored a touchdown in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-7, but that’s as close as it would get.

The Trojans scored twice in the fourth quarter.

The Classical Academy 43, D’Evelyn 12

At Trailblazer Stadium: Sophomore Cade Palmer rushed for three touchdowns to lead TCA (2-0) in the rout. After D’Evelyn went ahead 12-0 early, the Titans scored 43 unanswered. 

Palmer ran for 221 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Hayden Cooper ran for 94 and two scores. Alex Nelson had a Pick 6 for the Titans. 
 
"The guys really hung in there," said TCA coach Justin Rich. "It was a weird week for us. We basically came into today with one practice, found out today that we had no busses because D20 is short on drivers, so we had to carpool to the game, and the game started late. But we told the guys to trust each other and things will happen. It was a gutsy win and the guys played their hearts out."

Palmer 54, Mitchell 3

At Garry Berry Stadium: Palmer (1-1) showed how dangerous its offense can be, scoring 27 points in the third quarter to expand its lead to 47-3 heading into the fourth. Mitchell falls to 0-1.

Green Mountain 42, Harrison 14

At Green Mountain: Harrison (0-1) took an early 7-0 lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Jaseim Mitchell in the first quarter. However, the Panthers failed to capitalize on some scoring opportunities the rest of the way.

Florence 34, Peyton 0

At Peyton: The Huskies (2-0) took it to the Panthers (0-1) from the get-go, dominating in all facets of the game.

Pueblo Central 34, Falcon 7

At Falcon: Falcon (0-1) trailed 21-0 at the half and scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter.

Pikes Peak Christian 52, McClave 0

At Pikes Peak Christian: The Eagles improved to 1-1 on the season with a runaway win at home.

