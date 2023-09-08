It was Air Academy's night.

From forcing a botched punt on the first defensive series, to the Gabe Dillemuth's touchdown to open the second half and start a running, to the team huddle behind Sand Creek's field where Kadets coach Scott Grinde raised his arms in victory and led his team in a series of triumphant cheers.

Air Academy took care of business Friday night with a 41-8 road win, improving to 2-1 on the year and putting last week's loss to Widefield firmly in the rearview mirror.

"The thing we try to emphasize is the process. We don't try to worry about that, the scoreboard," coach Grinde said. "We worry about winning the next play, getting better on that play, getting better on that rep and that's what we do every week."

Sophomore back Jackson Schmadeka embodied that mentality on Air Academy's first offensive series. Near the goal line, the young sophomore fumbled the ball but was able to recover. The next play, Schmadeka caught a five-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Madax Daniels.

Schmadeka was part of a potent running offense for Kadets that Sand Creek had no answer for. Dillemuth, a senior back, gouged the Scorpions for chunks of yardage seemingly every time he touched the ball.

"He's amazing. He's going to be asset when I leave," Dillemuth said of his sophomore teammate.

Dillemuth recorded a pair of scores — runs of four and eight yards respectively — for the Kadets while Schmadeka caught another pass for a score. Junior Jake Ballard added scoring runs of 15 yards and 53 yards.

On the other side of the field, Sand Creek struggled to gain any traction on offense with the majority of the Scorpions' first half yardage coming from kickoff returns by junior Elijah Brotherns.

There was an opportunity for Sand Creek to seize the momentum of the game in the second quarter. Down 14-0, the Scorpions defense stopped an Air Academy drive. The Kadets punted but a devastating Sand Creek penalty kept Air Academy's drive going, culminating in a score from Dillemuth.

Sand Creek found the end zone late in the fourth quarter when Brotherns caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback R.J. Rodriguez.

Moments later Air Academy celebrated the dominant victory with their traveling fans.

"We have some young kids that we're having to play that are sophomores they've never played a down of varsity football until this year," Grinde said. "They've done a super job. I'm really proud of them."