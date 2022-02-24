Come out, give energy and keep things simple.
Harrison coach Eric Kaiser didn't implement some grand scheme or philosophy to beat The Classical Academy, 62-32. He knew what the Titans would bring to the table, and how to defend it, but keeping things easy for his team was the plan in the 4A playoffs' first round.
It doesn't hurt to have senior Donovan Sterling leading the way, either.
"I sent them a clip of Nolan Richardson the other day about over preparing," Kaiser said. "In the video, he just said, 'Dangit, let them go play.'"
Right away, Harrison showed the impact of keeping things manageable.
Early on, the offense had a flow, but was aided greatly by hustle and rebounds. When the shots weren't falling consistently, the Panthers were getting three and four chances each possession to overcome the original miss.
Titan coach Garrett Holmes was forced to call a timeout midway through the first quarter, down 10-3 already, to preach offensive rebounding to his team.
Sterling led the way early, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half before sitting out stretches in the fourth with a large winning margin.
Junior Jamison Taylor, after coming off the bench, also found a rhythm. He buoyed Sterling's efforts with 12 points of his own. Fellow junior Kenny Jones Jr. added 14, as well, to round out the team's double-digit scorers.
"Playoff basketball in Colorado Springs — you have to bring everything you have," Sterling said. "We just always work as hard as we can, whether it's a top team or a bottom team."
In two of the four quarters, Harrison held the Titans under 10 points, including a two-point stall in the second quarter to spring the Panthers ahead by 20-plus. Both points allowed came on free throws.
Effectively, the shutdown resulted in a 19-2 run to put the Panthers ahead for good. When Taylor dunked over a TCA defender in the third quarter, it served as the dagger.
The Panthers may not have been perfect on the night, but Kaiser was looking for many areas to improve.
"I think, at the end of the day, we have a senior guard leading the way and we're playing selfless basketball," Kaiser said. "(All we need to do) is not think we have to do it on our own with a double team.
"Moving the basketball around quick is crucial."
Harrison will head to Pueblo County Saturday for a second-round tilt against the Hornets who went 17-6 this year and received a bye after beating Pueblo East, Pueblo West and Pueblo Centennial to end the regular season.