Early in the fourth quarter Thursday, Cherry Creek forward Braelynn Barnett put up a shot right in front of the basket that proved to be a microcosm of how the evening went for the Doherty girls' basketball team.
Despite being surrounded by multiple Spartan defenders, Barnett got her own rebound twice, scoring on the third try and extending her team's lead.
Frustrated Doherty coach Mark Jones immediately called for a timeout and yelled at his players to rebound.
Cherry Creek handed Doherty its toughest loss this season Thursday, winning 53-41, a blemish on an otherwise strong campaign.
Dealing with more physical teams is something the group will have to work on. Barnett led the Bruins with a game-high 20 points on the evening, all from the paint.
"(Barnett) she's real physical. They definitely killed us on the boards tonight," Jones said. "Going in 8-3 now to conference, I really like where we are. We've played a tough schedule before, get back to the grind tomorrow, we'll be just fine."
Senior guard Brooke Mansanares scored the Spartans' first points of the evening in what was mostly a close, defensive first quarter. The dam broke for Doherty near the end of the first as Cherry Creek scored transition points, after forcing Spartan turnovers.
The Bruins never looked back and despite a pair of clutch plays from senior point guard Jaila Porter and a couple 3-pointers from the team's leading scorer in senior guard Tayva Phillips in the second quarter, Cherry Creek stayed well ahead of their hosts throughout the rest of the half.
Mansanares finished with a team-leading 17 points and Phillips had ten.
Jones and Doherty now turn their attention to the second half of the season and the 6A Colorado Springs Metro League which includes 10-1 Fountain-Fort Carson and 7-5 Pine Creek.
It's not an unfamiliar position for Jones who played for the Spartans himself from 2006-2010.
"It means a lot when you're a coach and in your first head job opportunity. It means a little bit more when you come back when you actually wore that jersey," he said, "It's a pleasure, it's a blessing, I'm really happy to be here. I'm happy to lead this team to our next, hopefully, Great Eight run or something like that."
The Doherty girls have the experience and resilience to turn Jones' goal into a reality. He is the team's fourth head coach in four years. Despite the constant state of transition, Doherty has had a winning record and claimed a league title in each of the previous three years. The Spartans lost just six games over the previous two seasons.
"The thing about them, they know how to fight, they handle adversity well, they've been going through it for the last four years," Jones said. "Using that grit and adversity on the basketball court each game, that's what it means for them. ... I'm just here to help direct traffic. But we gotta get mentally and physically tougher and that showed a little bit tonight."