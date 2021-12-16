Across the top of the Doherty hockey roster is a saying synonymous with the school's athletics programs: we before me.
Hockey coach Ryan Morin wanted everyone prepared for Saturday's tilt with Valor Christian. So, he embodied the slogan, dressing every player on the roster and allowing the full assortment to get ice time in a 6-1 win over Air Academy Thursday.
Junior Marek Kwiatkowski opened the scoring flurry with his first goal of the year. Five other Spartans found the back of the net, too — from the top line to the third line.
"I always want to do something big, quick," Kwiatkowski said. "It just brings everyone together."
The third line skated on quickly in the first period. As each line was coming in and out, they were often shuffled. Different players were playing with different combinations and coming together on the fly.
In part, Morin knows the impact having everyone contribute can have. On the ice, his players gain experience. Off the ice, the guys who're given opportunities bring the energy up. Outside the glass of Sertich, or most rinks for that matter, the volume is deadened.
Fans often can't provide the energy the same way.
"Guys like Chase Chapman or Josh Gokey, who are our captains, really get behind the underclassmen," Morin said. "There's constantly cheering for them. The bench really boosts the confidence of those kids."
The ice time wasn't going through the motions of a lopsided game, either.
Air Academy had four power play opportunities and each was killed. The Spartans, conversely, found a goal in one of their two opportunities, courtesy of junior Easton St. Pierre.
Practices for Doherty are routinely on larger rinks — suited for pros. In turn, the larger ice gives several opportunities for everyone to be training and receiving coaching simultaneously.
The results showed in the power play kills, but also the ability to blend in with the team's top skaters.
"It tells me that we're doing the right stuff in practice," Morin said. "We skate on the big ice every night between the NHL rink and the Olympic rink. And these kids are showing it. Those kids who we normally haven't dressed, and now they're dressing, are showing the work they're putting in."
The communal effort was also meant to be a confidence booster with the Eagles on the horizon. Several skaters struggled early in the year mentally, but have gradually seen their spirits rise with continued playing time.
Two ties and a loss to open the year have now given way to a possible winning streak.
"We just have to finish," Chapman said. "Too many third periods have been blown or too slow. We have to finish and we have to win."