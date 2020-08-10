Hayden Woelk walked onto the Colorado Springs Country Club golf course Monday unsure of the new tournament format he was about to encounter.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Spartan Boys’ Golf Invitational paired teammates in groups of four, rather than mixed groups of competitors.
“I was a little worried about it because we have never played together in a tournament environment,” Woelk said. “But having them there with me and having their support throughout the day was really nice and it really changed my mindset.”
And it clearly worked for him.
The junior claimed the tournament title with a 1-under par 71, thanks in part to a 10-foot putt on the 10th hole for par before birding four times on the back nine.
“I was like, man this could really change the round if I miss this (putt on 10), but it went in curling on the left edge and I’m like, well now I've got a chance,” Woelk said. “Then the holes started looking like baskets at that point.”
His score was a seven-stroke improvement from his performance at the tournament last year.
Woelk was chased by Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling, who finished even par in second place after a consistent round in which he bogeyed just twice.
Erling said it felt good to be out, not only because of his final score, but to be back competing with friends and teammates.
“I played in some summer tournaments, but coming out and playing high school, it’s different and it’s a lot of fun and I’m really happy we get to play,” Erling said, adding that he too was worried about the new tournament format, but in the end he said in some ways he thought it was better than the usual competition.
“I felt like it might've been hard for me to really focus and pay attention and visualize shots and everything, but while playing with them it was a lot easier if you hit a bad shot, you wouldn't be upset. They keep you happy and I’m really happy I got to play with them.”
Coronado’s Noah Keller finished third, shooting 3-over. He began the round sharp with two birdies on the front nine, heading to the second half of the course with a two-stroke edge, but bogeyed five times on the back nine.
Cheyenne Mountain claims team title, finishes with four in top 10
Instead of learning a new quarantine skill while stuck at home, Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Thomas Herholtz worked on perfecting an old one.
While finishing his freshman year virtually, Herholtz hit the links, leading to "considerable growth" entering the 2020 season.
“I got a lot of practice in on the course (through the pandemic) and I worked pretty hard to improve my game and limit some of those big mistakes,” Herholtz said.
He set the tone last week with an impressive opening performance at the Denver Public School Invitational, and solidified his standing as "one of the top skill sets in the city, if not the state," according to Cheyenne Mountain coach John Carricato.
Herholtz birdied his first hole Monday morning and was ranked in the top three most of the day before a double-bogey on the 18th. Herholtz and teammate Campbell Grage both finished plus-3 as Grage benefited from an par on 18 to catch Herholtz late.
Their efforts helped Cheyenne Mountain take the team title. Pine Creek placed second, followed by St. Mary’s, Palmer Ridge and Liberty, respectively.
“Today I faced a few holes where I was frustrated, particularly the 18th, but I really just try to laugh at bad shots and keep it positive,” Herholtz said. “You just gotta play it because there’s not a whole lot you can do, just try to laugh it off.”
Cheyenne Mountain sent four teams to Monday’s invitational with four individual golfers finishing in the top 10, and eight in the top 20.
Carricato said he enjoyed seeing his team play together with a new tournament dynamic, especially since his large team — with more than 30 total on the roster — will be competing for the top four positions throughout the year.
“It’s interesting when you’re playing together how the dynamic works, and I really appreciated how all four groups supported each other with good camaraderie, good team dynamics and that’s the takeaway from today,” Carricato said.
Connor Moberly also finished plus-3, followed by Carter Surofchek at plus-4 to round out Indian finishers in the top 10.