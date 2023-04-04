The Colorado High School Activities Association is planning to move its 4A and 5A state football championship games to Fort Collins for the 2023 season, according to a source.

The announcement is expected to be made Thursday at a press conference. It is believed that Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium will be the new venue for the season-culminating events.

Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, held the championships for 17 years in a row, aside from the 2020 games, which were held in Pueblo. Cherry Creek and Broomfield were the respective 5A and 4A champions for the 2022 season.

The last time a Pikes Peak region 5A or 4A team won a state title was 2019, when Pine Creek defeated Broomfield 34-3 for the 4A championship.