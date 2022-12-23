The Gazette Preps 2022 Peak Performers All-Area Softball Team
First Team
C: Ava Smith, junior, Air Academy
IF: Kameran Randolph, junior, Discovery Canyon
IF/P: Grace Lendt, junior, Lewis-Palmer
IF/P: Tatjana Harris, junior, Vista Ridge
IF/UTIL: Alex Graham, sophomore, Liberty
OF: Brooke Bornitz, junior, Palmer Ridge
IF/OF/P: Lucia Quintana, junior, Mesa Ridge
C/IF: Sage Hazlewood, senior, Lewis-Palmer
IF/P: Marisa Reyes, sophomore, Sierra
Second Team
C: Avery Hixson, junior, Discovery Canyon
IF: Cayla Baker, freshman, Doherty
IF: Kendall Baumgartner, junior, Discovery Canyon
OF: Kyleigh Peebles, senior, Cheyenne Mountain
IF/OF: Ryleigh Green, senior, Falcon
IF: Cheyenne Walker, senior, Mesa Ridge
IF: Emily Arellano, senior, Mesa Ridge
P: Keira Gray, junior, Sand Creek
IF: Abigail Vsetecka, senior, Widefield