The Gazette Preps 2022 Peak Performers All-Area Softball Team

First Team

C: Ava Smith, junior, Air Academy 

IF: Kameran Randolph, junior, Discovery Canyon 

IF/P: Grace Lendt, junior, Lewis-Palmer 

IF/P: Tatjana Harris, junior, Vista Ridge 

IF/UTIL: Alex Graham, sophomore, Liberty 

OF: Brooke Bornitz, junior, Palmer Ridge 

IF/OF/P: Lucia Quintana, junior, Mesa Ridge 

C/IF: Sage Hazlewood, senior, Lewis-Palmer 

IF/P: Marisa Reyes, sophomore, Sierra 

Second Team

C: Avery Hixson, junior, Discovery Canyon  

IF: Cayla Baker, freshman, Doherty 

IF: Kendall Baumgartner, junior, Discovery Canyon 

OF: Kyleigh Peebles, senior, Cheyenne Mountain 

IF/OF: Ryleigh Green, senior, Falcon 

IF: Cheyenne Walker, senior, Mesa Ridge 

IF: Emily Arellano, senior, Mesa Ridge 

P: Keira Gray, junior, Sand Creek 

IF: Abigail Vsetecka, senior, Widefield