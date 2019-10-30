The near decade-long rivalry between the Pikes Peak region’s last 5A football programs will play its 10th and final 5A clash at Guy R. Barickman Stadium as Fountain-Fort Carson hosts Doherty on Friday.
With the announced Colorado High School Activities Association football alignments for the 2020 cycle, Fountain-Fort Carson will drop down to 4A, joining the Southern 2 league while the Spartans will become the area’s lone 5A football team. But the Spartans and Trojans will play again as nonleague opponents in the 2020 cycle, according to F-FC athletic director Jared Felice.
While it is rivalry week for both squads, neither will see much of the practice field in preparation as neither school has been allowed to practice before Thursday due to weather cancellations.
Fountain-Fort Carson coach Jake Novotny said he hopes his players did their homework and watched assigned film on their snow days to prepare for an extended game walk-through Thursday.
“This game is all about bragging rights,” Novotny said. “It’s been a rocky season for both programs, but it’s like you can lose every game in the year but if you beat your rival you feel good.”
In the Shield Game’s nine-year history the Trojans hold a 6-3 edge over Doherty, but the Spartans have made it a true rivalry in the last five years, winning last year 30-7, and also claimed victory in 2016 and 2013. A year after Doherty’s first win over Fountain-Fort Carson, the Trojans posted a 43-42 four-overtime victory in 2014.
The Spartans are fresh off the season’s biggest win, defeating 5A No. 10 Legend 36-34 thanks to a missed Titan field goal with less than a minute to play. Senior quarterback Logan Siffert had a career game against Legend, throwing for 261 yards, and Brandon Becker who rushed for four short touchdowns. Daymond Hill led the Spartans in rushing and receiving with 64 and 84 yards, respectively. He led the Doherty receiving corps, which flexed its versatility as Siffert had options in Hill, Becker, Cade Unberhagen and Thijs Derubis. Derubis led Doherty in all-purpose yards against Legend with 226 thanks to 110 kick-return yards, including a 90-yard return to set the Spartans on the 2-yard line in the third quarter.
Fountain-Fort Carson is coming off a loss to 5A No. 5 Regis Jesuit, breaking a short two-game winning streak. After an injury bug hit the Trojans taking three main starters with season-ending injuries, F-FC rebounded, working with a young and inexperienced team.
Fountain-Fort Carson will flex a quarterback tandem led by junior Wyatt Price and freshman Tavian Tuli. Price is described by Novotny as a "Tim Tebow" style quarterback with the ability to run the ball, while Tuli works in the pocket. Sophomore Dezmen Oliver leads the ground game with 936 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
History predicts that Friday’s clash will be a high-scoring affair as the winners of the last nine matchups average 34 points with 2018 being the lowest-scoring game in series history.
Novotny, however, hopes it’s not a high-scoring game, but he realizes anything can happen in a rivalry game.
“It comes down to the rivalry,” Novotny said. “Kids want to make plays and I think in these games there’s been opportunities on both sides to make big plays.”