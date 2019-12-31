It’s that time of year again when everyone commits to health and wellness -- for exactly 17 days.
We have all been there. We are firmly committed for the first week, then decide to take the day off. And then that day off turns into two weeks. And then months. And all of a sudden it’s time to think of a new resolution. (And yes, I’m speaking from my own colossal failure which was my 2019 New Year’s resolution.)
In recent years I’ve been pretty good about sticking to my resolutions. I have been soda free since Jan. 1, 2017 and I was tantalizingly close to completing my year-long resolution from 2018, but fell just shy.
But 2019 got me.
So to start a new decade, I’ve decided to not only make a commitment to fitness, but in order to hold myself accountable, I will commit myself to raising money for a cause much greater than my own resolutions -- cancer research.
As my New Year’s Resolution I pledge to run at least a mile for the first 100 days of 2020 while raising funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society -- starting Jan. 1.
On April 9, 2020 I will donate my mile total to 100 Days of Running for a Cure, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Want a sure-fire way to stick to your resolutions in 2020? Make it about more than your own goals and help others! Run with me for 100 days, and follow along as I post daily updates from my runs on my Twitter, @LindseySquints.
You can also donate to help us to our $1,000 goal by April 9 by visiting our main fundraising page here.
Happy running!