Marc Knutila sat and watched his girls' tennis squad three years ago, with a mind that was racing.
He looked on as the St. Mary's group, who qualified multiple standouts, failed to tally a point in the state tournament — and wondered all along what it would take to bring a program from the brink of extinction to a contender.
Then-freshman, Ellie Hartman, had been working with Knutila for years, and looked to be a future leader. He didn't know it yet, but her, and a foreign exchange student from Italy in senior Anna Costalonga, would be the key to a team that went from having 11 members then, to 30 members now and a third-place finish at the 2022 3A girls' tennis state championships.
The Pirates finished behind runner-up Colorado Academy by one point.
Hartman, now a senior, and Costalonga led the way with individual wins in both the No. 1 and No. 2 singles over state champion D'Evelyn's top two in senior Grace Li (6-4, 7-5) and sophomore Evelyn Ottmans (7-5, 6-2), respectively.
The No. 1 singles title was the first in school history.
"All the hours and the windy days were all worth it," Hartman said. "Anna doing as well as she did was amazing. We've become best friends. To see both our success, and play next to each other, makes it that much better."
Just last year, Hartman was dealing with her own form of doubt. She reached the semifinal, and lost to Li, but was without a forehand shot. The tries would go sailing or outside the lines, and left her with nothing but a backhand to stave off the state's elite.
An offseason of work, with a break to compete for the girls' basketball team, was needed. She put in the hours with Knutila, even when no one was watching, and finally pieced it back together.
Costalonga boosted the effort.
Coming from a competitive tennis scene in Italy, she was primed to do well among the locals in Colorado. And she did, as both went 13-0 in the regular season and pushed one another, every day in practice.
"To have two players who are as good as one another, it was huge," Knutila said. "It elevated both of them and gave them the ability to have a great practice partner every single day."
It was only right that the two competed alongside one another Saturday at Memorial Park. Costalonga fell behind in her first set, 4-0, and was feeling the nervousness of a state tournament in full. Hartman, in her second set, fell behind just the same.
The two, with or without words, leaned on one another to regain strength. Both eventually won their respective sets in comeback fashion, 7-5.
"I just kept telling myself to never give up in my head, over and over," Costalonga said. "I arrived here in September, so I didn't get four years, but I'm such good friends with Ellie. We just said all year, 'Can you imagine if we both win state championships?' I'm just so proud of Ellie and myself."
The pair of wins capped off a season in which St. Mary's went undefeated, and won both the regional tournament and Fountain-Fort Carson Invite.
A program that once looked to be on the way out, has in many ways, never been stronger — at least not recently.
Hartman and Costalonga will celebrate with a trip to Italy this summer. Knutila will celebrate with a long-term view of the program, as always, and the joy of a year he may have never seen coming.
Just like most of this season for the Pirates, everyone wins.