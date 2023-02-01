Jay Wood and Ransom Watts took a seat no Thomas MacLaren student has taken before alongside the textured wall of the lunchroom.

The two, each with their own tables adorned with snacks and posters of future schools they will run cross country/track and field at — Colorado Christian for Wood; Concordia for Watts — were the face of the school's first signing day. Wood stands as the school's first and only NCAA scholarship athlete in its history.

The impact of Wednesday's signing will spread waves throughout the Highlanders athletic program, and no two athletes may have been better for the school to celebrate on its first such signing day celebration.

"I think it's extremely appropriate for these two leaders," Athletic Director Chrissy Steigerwald said. "I came on as athletic director when they were younger, and both were so committed."

The commitment for Wood spread beyond just the programs on-campus.

He coached the younger groups of LandSharks Running Club alongside high school coach, Mandy Mindykowski. Before long, he was inspiring age groups from elementary to middle school to evolve their running, and find enjoyment in the work that it requires.

When an injury knocked him out of competition for a period last season, he started to jog alongside the freshmen of the program to give race tips.

"He actually approached me about coaching his freshman year," Mindykowski said. "He loved it so much that he started to help run camps, and the kids light up when they see him.

"Seeing one of the top runners in the state give back was amazing. He's a quiet leader, but they were dead silent whenever he helped out, they soaked it up."

Fellow LandSharks drew inspiration from Wood, but it was the Highlanders who benefitted most. Two years ago, he was the first and only qualifier from the school for the state track and field meet.

Last year, the school qualified multiple runners to take the trek to Jeffco Stadium for the title runs.

Each saw what Wood was able to do, despite the school's standing as a small, liberal arts school and embodied his same mindset.

"I was in their same exact shoes, asking myself how to catch the people who were faster than me," Wood said. "I wanted to show them the process to getting to that level, and how much fun it can be.

"It was really neat to see all these kids and help them find love for the sport."

A recruiting trip to Colorado Christian, and staying with future teammates, was all it took for Wood to find his collegiate fit.

The snacks, drinks and balloons along the signing day tables will fade, some quicker than others around a lunchroom full of hungry teenagers.

But the impact of the two Highlanders who made a signing day possible won't.

And Steigerwald has no plans of letting the day be taken for granted, even if signing days become a more regular occurrence.

Other signees from the area

Darian Martin, Fountain-Fort Carson (CSU-Pueblo, football)

Hannah Weros, Fountain-Fort Carson (CSU-Pueblo, softball)

Julia Anzaldua, Fountain-Fort Carson (Southwestern Oregon Community College, softball)

Lang Gappelberg, Fountain-Fort Carson (South Dakota Mines, football)

Malia Williams, Fountain-Fort Carson (Sul Ross State, softball)

Mike Madrid, Fountain-Fort Carson (Macalester College, football)

Tavian Tuli, Fountain-Fort Carson (UNC-Greeley, football)

Carver Cheeks, Mesa Ridge (UNC-Greeley, football)

K.C. Fackerell, Palmer Ridge (Black Hills State, football)

Logan Miles, Palmer Ridge (Chadron State, football)

Josh Gerlach, Palmer Ridge (Chadron State, football)

Chris Rice, Palmer Ridge (Drake, football)

Walker Himebauch, Palmer Ridge (Kentucky, football)

Dylan Coyle, Palmer Ridge (Nebraska Kearney, football)

Jackson St. Aubyn, Palmer Ridge (Yale, football)

Jake Graver, Pine Creek (Nebraska Wesleyan, football)

Jerry Lydiatt, Pine Creek (New Mexico State, football)

A.J. Jordan, Vista Ridge (CSU-Pueblo, football)

Charles Marcantel, Vista Ridge (Butler Community College, baseball)

Cheyenne Dyess, Vista Ridge (Fort Hays State, wrestling)

Christopher Aaron, Vista Ridge (Central Christian College of Kansas, baseball)

Jason Smith, Vista Ridge (Central Christian College of Kansas, baseball)

Joseph Garnett, Vista Ridge (CSU-Pueblo, football)

Keyshawn Dooley, Vista Ridge (Fort Hays State, football)

Paige Faler, Vista Ridge (University of Saint Mary, wrestling)

TiWun Lattimore, Vista Ridge (Central Christian College of Kansas, baseball)

Zachari Pace, Vista Ridge (Indian Hills Community College, baseball)