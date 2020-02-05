Nate Lemke had a tough decision to make just before his senior year at Palmer Ridge.
Move with his family to Tacoma, Wash., leaving his brothers behind as they compete for a third-straight state title or stay behind.
Ultimately, Lemke chose to stay to help the Bears to a 2019 3A football championship and graduate from Palmer Ridge.
His decision helped him land an athletic scholarship from Colorado Mesa. Wednesday he signed his National Letter of Intent.
“Staying here for my senior year, not having to start over from scratch I think helped me the most,” said the 6-foot-3, 260 pound offensive lineman. “Every once in a while I may have thought that maybe I should have moved to Washington but I think I made the right decision.”
Lemke’s mother Deb received a ‘dream job offer’ in Washington, and while Lemke said his mother was willing to stay in Colorado, he didn’t want her to give it up. He was taken in by the Phillips family. A fitting solution as he already considers his teammates Cade and Bryce Phillips as his brothers.
“It was tough,” said Nate’s father Jim. “You have your moments of sadness but his joy of being able to stay and play with this program was much more important.”
His parents traveled back for the Bears’ playoff run and were there when Palmer Ridge claimed the 3A state championship.
“That decision wouldn’t have been easy for anybody,” Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford, who added that he is proud to have been Nate's coach.
The wait is over for Weathers
Volleyball player Naeemah Weathers committed to Colorado State as a junior, and has been patiently waiting to make it official.
Though she signed her National Letter of Intent in November, Weathers celebrated Wednesday with three other Palmer Ridge college signees.
“I’ve been really excited ever since I committed because after visiting and talking with the coaches and meeting the team, I knew CSU was where I wanted to be, so finally being able to sign and ‘sign my life away’ was really exciting,” Weathers said.
Weathers led the Palmer Ridge volleyball team to its first state-title match. The Bears ultimately fell to four-time 4A champion Lewis-Palmer.
Weathers, who also competes with Colorado Juniors, said her high school season pushed her to grow as a vocal leader, especially through the Bears’ playoff run.
“It really taught me that yeah, I can play club and be a good player, but I can’t be successful without working with my team,” she said. “And the playoffs kind of solidified that I’m going to be playing on a bigger stage in less than six months, so I was like if I can’t handle this, I can’t handle going to college so it was really like, ‘Okay Naeema, it’s time to go, you have to get ready.’”
‘Quitting is a dangerous habit’ Reiman signs to Black Hills State
When speaking in front of a group of 6th grade football players, senior offensive lineman Cam Reiman recalled a story.
His first day of school at Palmer Ridge, Reiman was assigned a 160-question assignment. About three-fourths through, watching the clock run into the early morning hours, Reiman considered quitting and taking an incomplete on the first assignment of the year.
But the now three-time state champion and football signee with Black Hills State thought to himself, “Quitting is a dangerous habit,” and finished the assignment.
“That mental grit that Cam has to stick with something until he sees it through was evident when he completed that assignment, and when he was speaking to the 6th graders, he was instilling in them that same level of commitment to excellence, finishing what you start and making sure you’re doing a great job in the classroom as well as on the field,” Pulford said.
Reiman kept his commitment to the classroom in mind when selecting a college program.
“My whole life my parents always told me that football was a way for me to go to college,” Reiman said. “Black Hills just felt like home and the business school is amazing. It’s the place I would want to be even if I wasn’t playing football.”
As for his official signing, Reiman, enjoyed the ‘solo glory’ of sitting on stage at Wednesday’s ceremony.
“The state championships were special, but this moment is definitely up there,” Reiman said. “I loved being out there with my teammates, and they put me in the position I’m in today to sign with Black Hills.”
Ward signs to Dordt College soccer
There’s one stat that won’t show up on Ethan Ward’s highlight reel -- team leader in yellow cards.
“But it always comes from a place of giving his absolute most to his teammates and doing what he needs to do on his field,” said Palmer Ridge soccer coach Nick Odil. “It’s become a sports cliche to give 110% -- that’s impossible, right? But I don’t know that I’ve seen a player embody ‘110%’ more than Ethan. He is that spark, he is that 110%. He gives everything he has at every opportunity he has -- but it gets him in trouble sometimes.”
Odil in part credited Ward with the turnaround the Palmer Ridge soccer program saw in 2019 after combining for five wins through the previous two seasons.
Ward finished second on the team with eight goals as the Bears finished 9-7, and led the team with eight assists.