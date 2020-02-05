From left: Mesa Ridge's Caleb Dannels, Serin Dunne, Reece Bishop, Kylee Bunnell, Kyle Gaster and Alan Wallace participate in this year's 2020 National Letter of Intent signing class. Photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chhun Sun, The Gazette)
It's easy to look at Serin Dunne and think the Mesa Ridge girls' basketball star has it all. But, of course, looks can be deceiving.
"It's been an up-and-down process," she said. "It's been 'Oh, I'm definitely going to make it!' to 'I'm not going to make it. I'm not even going to play JuCo.'"
On Wednesday, she participated in the Grizzlies' National Signing Day ceremony that featured five other college signees. Though she officially signed her Letter of Intent to Division I's South Alabama in November, Dunne was happy once again to celebrate a dream she's had since the eighth grade.
Senior Jake Martin takes a photo with football coach Dustin Tupper after signing his letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
TCA football player Cole Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Friends, family and TCA faculty break into applause after Palmer signs. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
TCA football player Cole Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Friends, family and TCA faculty observe as Palmer puts his signature on the document. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Senior Holly Esposito signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at the University of California, Los Angeles, during National Signing Day at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Students cheer for senior Jake Martin before Martin signs his letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
John and Kris DuMond take photos and video of their daughter Megan DuMond who signed her letter of intent with the Air Force Academy for diving at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Student athletes sign their letters of intent with family and friends during National Signing Day at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Senior Harper Lehman poses for photographs with family and friends after signing her letter of intent to swim at the University of Utah during National Signing Day at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Luke Wieland became emotional when he announced that he had decided to go to the Air Force Academy to play football. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Simon Dillemuth will be playing football for Dakota State. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Damon Darling will be playing football for Colorado State University-Pueblo. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
RJ Craft will be playing football for Sterling College. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Spencer Peterson will be playing football for the University of Colorado-Pueblo. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Ethan Kramer will be playing football for University of Northern Colorado. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
David Moore III will be playing football for Southern Utah. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Pine Creek's quarterback Gavin Herberg will be playing football at Colorado Mesa. He talks about his decision during a signing ceremony. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Senior Damon Darling gets a hug from fellow football player Greg Davis after the signing ceremony. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Damon Darling gets a hug from his grandfather, Joe Daltilia. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge athletes from left to right, Naeemah Weathers, Nate Lemke, Cam Reiman and Ethan Ward. Each signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Since then, she battled through an autoimmune disease and worked through what she called "family problems," though she did not go into details about that. Through it all, she managed to be one of the best players from the Pikes Peak region.
Dunne was an all-state selection last year, in addition to her appearance in The Top 20 Colorado All-Star Game. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals her junior season. Those numbers and accolades caught the attention of South Alabama, which beat out other D-I offers from San Diego State, Tulsa, UTEP and San Diego.
This season, she was named a McDonald's All-American nominee.
Dunne, who is averaging 16.1 points at Mesa Ridge during her senior prep campaign, is expected to compete for South Alabama's starting point guard position next season.
"We are about to lose Shaforia (Kines) and were looking for a scoring point guard," South Alabama coach Terry Fowler said in a statement. "Serin is an aggressive point guard who also knows what the team needs and can distribute the ball."
The five other Mesa Ridge signees were:
• Kyle Gaster, a quarterback who will play for DII's Western State. He is Mesa Ridge's record-holder in passing yards (2,199) and completions (171);
• Reece Bishop, who will play baseball at NAIA's Kansas Wesleyan. He's a first-team all-conference shortstop who batted .481 and boasted a .900 fielding percentage;
• Kylee Bunnell, a softball pitcher who signed with NAIA's Calumet College of St. Joseph in Illinois. She completed her prep career with a 4.21 ERA and 196 strikeouts;
• Caleb Dannels, a tight end who will play at at NAIA's Kansas Wesleyan. He caught 11 passes for 122 yards during his senior campaign and also played defense;
• Alan Wallace Jr., an offensive lineman who will play at NJCAA's Minnesota State Community and Tech. He was named an all-conference first-team selection the past two seasons.
