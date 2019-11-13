Wednesday marks the early signing period for high school seniors to sign their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Congratulations to all of the local signees!
Information provided by athletic directors and parents. Please send any revisions or additions to preps@gazette.com.
Canon City
Jerika Moore — Bethany College, Basketball (NAIA) … signed Sept. 2019
Noah Vidmar — UCCS Track & Field (DII)
Cheyenne Mountain
Javonte Johnson — New Mexico, Basketball (DI)
Abagail Luce — Colorado Mesa University, Lacrosse (DII)
Kaitlyn Ralston — CSU Pueblo, Softball (DII)
Isabella Zanotelli — Jacksonville University, Soccer (DI)
Colorado Springs Christian
Charlie Tidwell — University of Central Arkansas, Indoor/ beach volleyball (DI)
Doherty
Lucas Moerman — U.S. Air Force Academy, Basketball (DI)
Fountain-Fort Carson (signing date TBD)
Tauja Durham — Garden City CC, Volleyball (NJCAA)
Harrison (signed August 2019)
Tyrese VanHorne — University of Cincinnati, Track & Field (DI)
Lewis-Palmer
Hayden Ambuehl — Wayne State, Baseball (DII)
Madeline Bane — University of Wyoming, Swimming (DI)
Gianna Bartalo — University of Denver, Volleyball (DI)
Elizabeth Guagenti — South Dakota State University, Equestrian (DI)
Morgan Maucher — South Dakota State University, Equestrian (DI)
Danni Norman — Johns Hopkins University, Volleyball (DIII)
Heather Parrish — Minot State University, Soccer (DII)
Carson Trumpold — Bismark State College, Baseball (NJCAA)
Lukas Zoldi — Wesleyan University, Lacrosse (DIII)
Palmer
Gus McIntyre — University of Wyoming, XC/Track (DI)
Anna Van Dyk — Quinnipiac, Rugby (DI)
Palmer Ridge
Abi Barhydt — Jacksonville University, Soccer (DI)
Brayden Holcombe — U.S. Air Force Academy, Track & Field (DI)
Sarah Lynch — Colorado Northeastern CC, Softball (NJCAA)
Naeemah Weathers — Colorado State University, Volleyball (DI)
Pine Creek
Kassia Brooks — Providence College, Hockey (DI)
Katie Cornelio — University of Nebraska - Kearney, Swimming (DII)
Max Lofy — University of Wisconsin, Football (DI) ... (signing Dec. 18)
Caroline Monberg — Taylor University, Soccer (NAIA)
Blake Raphael — Carthage College, Lacrosse (DIII)
Halle Wibbles — Black Hills State, Soccer (DII)
Kit Wigington – UCCS, Baseball (DII) ... signing Dec. 18
Gabrielle Wilson — U.S. Air Force Academy, Volleyball (DII)
Rampart
Aspen Brandich — University of Nebraska-Kearney, Soccer (DII)
Ashleigh Decker — Black Hills State, Soccer (DII)
Joey Garrett — Tusculum University, Soccer (DII)
Julia Lashlee — Minot State University, Soccer (DII)
Grace McReynolds — Oklahoma State University, Equestrian (DI)
Minnie Meier — Fort Lewis College, Soccer (DII)
Katlyn Rosenbaum — Catawba College, Soccer (DII)
Grace Wilkinson — Western Colorado University, Volleyball (DII)
Sand Creek
Alexandria Collard — Black Hills State, Soccer (DII)
St. Mary's (Signing ceremony Nov. 18)
Caitlin Cairns — University of Nebraska, Swimming (DI)
Seneca Hackley — Undecided, Basketball
Josephine Howery — Colorado School of Mines, Basketball (DII)
The Classical Academy
Mason Norman — University of Wyoming, XC / Track (DI)
Vanguard
Nique Clifford — University of Colorado, Basketball (DI)
Widefield
Jocelyn Garcia — CSU Pueblo, Softball (DII)