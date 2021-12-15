111320-sw-eagles 4.JPG

Pine Creek's Braden Kramer (44) evades a tackle from Regis player Hayden Moore (34) during the game at Garry Berry Stadium on Nov. 14, 2020. The visiting Raiders defeated the Eagles 17-14 on a last-second field goal, bringing the Eagles' season to a close and propelling the Raiders to the 5A state playoffs. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)

 Forrest Czarnecki

Several standout athletes from the area have chosen to take their talents to the collegiate level. Many have already signed National Letters of Intent, or something similar, to keep competing after graduation. 

Find out where your players are heading. 

We will be updating this list throughout the day. If you notice a student missing, please send us a note at preps@gazette.com

Air Academy

Rylie Reading, Northern State University (soccer)

Grant Rodny, Lehigh University (lacrosse)

Bri Sealy, Metro State (basketball)

Meredith Clabaugh, Western Colorado University (diving)

Jocelyn Ollivierre, Louisiana State University (soccer) 

Banning Lewis Prep

Jonathan Wiggings, Western Colorado University (cross country) 

Cheyenne Mountain

Knox Eaton, University of Alabama (track and field)

Sydney Morland, Wingate University (volleyball)

Isaac Nehme, University of Denver (soccer) 

Karlee Pinell, University of Rhode Island (volleyball) 

Colorado Springs Christian School

Keegan Benningfield, Southwest Baptist University (soccer)

Coronado

Zinabu Engstrom, Wyoming (cross country) 

Falcon 

Billie Fiore, Western Colorado University (basketball) 

Bailie Fiore, Trevecca Nazarene College (soccer) 

Mason Black, Western Colorado (basketball) 

Tiffany Backenberg, Ouachita Baptist University (softball)

Ariana Nelson, Friends College (softball)

Kaylee Sheets, Colby College (softball) 

Nolan Adamski, Colby College (baseball)

Avery Sides, Lee University (soccer) 

Mason Hamlin, Ottawa University (baseball) 

Lewis-Palmer

Cameron Lowe, Air Force (basketball)

Dahlia Allen, Brigham Young University (diving)

Andrew Zamborelli, Doane University (baseball) 

Daulton Johnson, Harding University (baseball) 

Lexi Hunt, Dodge City Community College (cheerleading)

Allison Buckley, Multnomah University (soccer) 

Mason Perry, Culver-Stockton College (baseball)

Emma Thomas, Western State University (cross country) 

Max Randis, Moberly Area Community College (baseball)

Palmer Ridge

Connor Jones, Michigan (football)

Anthony Costanzo, University of Nevada-Las Vegas (football)

Alec Falk, Air Force (football) 

Madison Wilson, University of Idaho (volleyball) 

Keagan McCorkle, Lenoir Rhyne University (soccer) 

Thomas Frye, University of California-San Diego (track and field) 

Pine Creek

Braden Kramer, Northern Arizona (football) 

The Classical Academy

Cade Palmer, Air Force (football) 