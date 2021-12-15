Several standout athletes from the area have chosen to take their talents to the collegiate level. Many have already signed National Letters of Intent, or something similar, to keep competing after graduation.
Find out where your players are heading.
We will be updating this list throughout the day. If you notice a student missing, please send us a note at preps@gazette.com.
Air Academy
Rylie Reading, Northern State University (soccer)
Grant Rodny, Lehigh University (lacrosse)
Bri Sealy, Metro State (basketball)
Meredith Clabaugh, Western Colorado University (diving)
Jocelyn Ollivierre, Louisiana State University (soccer)
Banning Lewis Prep
Jonathan Wiggings, Western Colorado University (cross country)
Cheyenne Mountain
Knox Eaton, University of Alabama (track and field)
Sydney Morland, Wingate University (volleyball)
Isaac Nehme, University of Denver (soccer)
Karlee Pinell, University of Rhode Island (volleyball)
Colorado Springs Christian School
Keegan Benningfield, Southwest Baptist University (soccer)
Coronado
Zinabu Engstrom, Wyoming (cross country)
Falcon
Billie Fiore, Western Colorado University (basketball)
Bailie Fiore, Trevecca Nazarene College (soccer)
Mason Black, Western Colorado (basketball)
Tiffany Backenberg, Ouachita Baptist University (softball)
Ariana Nelson, Friends College (softball)
Kaylee Sheets, Colby College (softball)
Nolan Adamski, Colby College (baseball)
Avery Sides, Lee University (soccer)
Mason Hamlin, Ottawa University (baseball)
Lewis-Palmer
Cameron Lowe, Air Force (basketball)
Dahlia Allen, Brigham Young University (diving)
Andrew Zamborelli, Doane University (baseball)
Daulton Johnson, Harding University (baseball)
Lexi Hunt, Dodge City Community College (cheerleading)
Allison Buckley, Multnomah University (soccer)
Mason Perry, Culver-Stockton College (baseball)
Emma Thomas, Western State University (cross country)
Max Randis, Moberly Area Community College (baseball)
Palmer Ridge
Connor Jones, Michigan (football)
Anthony Costanzo, University of Nevada-Las Vegas (football)
Alec Falk, Air Force (football)
Madison Wilson, University of Idaho (volleyball)
Keagan McCorkle, Lenoir Rhyne University (soccer)
Thomas Frye, University of California-San Diego (track and field)
Pine Creek
Braden Kramer, Northern Arizona (football)
The Classical Academy
Cade Palmer, Air Force (football)