Find out which local athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic career at the college level. 

Gazette Preps signing day list is compiled through submissions from coaches, parents and athletic directors. To submit additions to our list, please complete the survey here

Air Academy

Are’an Burr — Air Force, Football (DI)

Natalia Lambos — Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)

Bake Schawe — St. Norbert College, Swim & Dive (DIII)

Canon City

Cailynn Andreis — Presentation College, Soccer (NAIA)

Rylee Reid — Hastings College, Basketball (NAIA)

Cheyenne Mountain

Jack Hanson — Bethel University, Soccer/Football (DIII)

Colorado Connections Academy

Kaleigh Cleveland — University of Pittsburgh, Gymnastics (DI)

Coronado

Makayla Brown — McCook College, Volleyball (NJCAA)

Discovery Canyon

Myia Dantzler — Western State, Track & Field (DII)

Paityn Kramer — Southwest Baptist, Volleyball (DII)

Theo Smith — Coker University, Lacrosse (DII)

Fairview

Brayden Wood — Kansas State University, Football (DI)

Falcon

Haley Arneson — Calvary, Volleyball (DII)

Ashton Brewer — Doane University, Volleyball (NAIA)

AJ Castro — Otero, Baseball (NJCAA)

Sydney Gasper — Black Hills State, Triathlon (DII)

Rachel Haiduk — Culver-Stockton, Volleyball (NAIA)

Taylor Thorp — Garden City, Track/XC (NJCAA)

Fountain-Fort Carson

Q Jones — Dartmouth College, Football (DI)

Malik McClarity — Midland University, Football (NAIA)

Ricky Rivera — Ohio Northern, Football (DIII)

Lewis-Palmer

Keira Boedigheimer — University of Minnesota-Crookston, Equestrian Hunt/Seat (DII)

Logan Murray — Queens University of Charlotte, Lacrosse (DII)

Aubrey Surage — Augustana University, Cross Country (DII)

Palmer Ridge

Marcus Cantorna — Nebraska Wesleyan, Swim & Dive (DIII)

Hannah Dove — Butler University, Lacrosse (DI)

Kaden Dudley — Boise State, Football (DI)

Alexa Kabat — Air Force Academy, Gymnastics (DI)

Luke McAllister — Colorado State, Football (DI)

Katie McClelland — Colorado State, Swim & Dive (DI)

Lindsee Morley — Wingate University, Swim & Dive (DII)

Abi Nelson — Augustana University, Swim & Dive (DII)

Marcellus Reed — Pittsburg State, Football (NAIA)

Olivia Tighe — Lindenwood University, Lacrosse (DII)

Brayton Wilmes — UCCS Baseball (DII)

Pine Creek

Amelia Carlile — Longwood University, Lacrosse (DI)

Kira Cid — University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy - St. Louis, Volleyball (NAIA)

Caleb Dodge — Colorado Christian University, Soccer (DII)

Beau Freyler — Iowa State, Football (DI)

Talia Grier — Luther College, Volleyball (DIII)

Lucy Hart — University of Northern Colorado, Soccer (DI)

Roenikk Hernandez — CSU Pueblo, Baseball (DII)

Bobby Millhauser — Arizona Christian University, Baseball (NAIA)

Abigail Sweeney — Arizona Christian University, Volleyball (NAIA)

Rampart

Maggie Buckley — Louisiana State University, Diving (DI)

Riley Simpson — Baylor University, Volleyball (DI)

Anjelina Starck — Penn State University, Volleyball (DI)

Rock Canyon

Sam Anderson — Drake University, Football (DI)

The Village

Jack O'Neil — University of Wyoming, Swim & Dive (DI)

Vista Ridge

Ahmir Braxton — Dartmouth College, Football (DI)

Keyon Burris — Highland Community College, Football (NJCAA)

Garrett Douglas — Dakota Wesleyan University, Football (NAIA)

Parker Hahne — University of Dubuque, Lacrosse (DIII)

Taylor Hees — Dodge City Community College, Cheer (NJCAA)

Cece Johnson — Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)

Roddy Lewis — Montana State University Billings, Soccer (DIII)

Khalif Ruffin — Harrington UCCS, Track (DIII)