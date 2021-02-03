Find out which local athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic career at the college level.
Gazette Preps signing day list is compiled through submissions from coaches, parents and athletic directors. To submit additions to our list, please complete the survey here.
Air Academy
Are’an Burr — Air Force, Football (DI)
Natalia Lambos — Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)
Bake Schawe — St. Norbert College, Swim & Dive (DIII)
Canon City
Cailynn Andreis — Presentation College, Soccer (NAIA)
Rylee Reid — Hastings College, Basketball (NAIA)
Cheyenne Mountain
Jack Hanson — Bethel University, Soccer/Football (DIII)
Colorado Connections Academy
Kaleigh Cleveland — University of Pittsburgh, Gymnastics (DI)
Coronado
Makayla Brown — McCook College, Volleyball (NJCAA)
Discovery Canyon
Myia Dantzler — Western State, Track & Field (DII)
Paityn Kramer — Southwest Baptist, Volleyball (DII)
Theo Smith — Coker University, Lacrosse (DII)
Fairview
Brayden Wood — Kansas State University, Football (DI)
Falcon
Haley Arneson — Calvary, Volleyball (DII)
Ashton Brewer — Doane University, Volleyball (NAIA)
AJ Castro — Otero, Baseball (NJCAA)
Sydney Gasper — Black Hills State, Triathlon (DII)
Rachel Haiduk — Culver-Stockton, Volleyball (NAIA)
Taylor Thorp — Garden City, Track/XC (NJCAA)
Fountain-Fort Carson
Q Jones — Dartmouth College, Football (DI)
Malik McClarity — Midland University, Football (NAIA)
Ricky Rivera — Ohio Northern, Football (DIII)
Lewis-Palmer
Keira Boedigheimer — University of Minnesota-Crookston, Equestrian Hunt/Seat (DII)
Logan Murray — Queens University of Charlotte, Lacrosse (DII)
Aubrey Surage — Augustana University, Cross Country (DII)
Palmer Ridge
Marcus Cantorna — Nebraska Wesleyan, Swim & Dive (DIII)
Hannah Dove — Butler University, Lacrosse (DI)
Kaden Dudley — Boise State, Football (DI)
Alexa Kabat — Air Force Academy, Gymnastics (DI)
Luke McAllister — Colorado State, Football (DI)
Katie McClelland — Colorado State, Swim & Dive (DI)
Lindsee Morley — Wingate University, Swim & Dive (DII)
Abi Nelson — Augustana University, Swim & Dive (DII)
Marcellus Reed — Pittsburg State, Football (NAIA)
Olivia Tighe — Lindenwood University, Lacrosse (DII)
Brayton Wilmes — UCCS Baseball (DII)
Palmer Ridge brotherhood will live on, even as Kaden Dudley, Luke McAllister become Mountain West rivals
Pine Creek
Amelia Carlile — Longwood University, Lacrosse (DI)
Kira Cid — University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy - St. Louis, Volleyball (NAIA)
Caleb Dodge — Colorado Christian University, Soccer (DII)
Beau Freyler — Iowa State, Football (DI)
Talia Grier — Luther College, Volleyball (DIII)
Lucy Hart — University of Northern Colorado, Soccer (DI)
Roenikk Hernandez — CSU Pueblo, Baseball (DII)
Bobby Millhauser — Arizona Christian University, Baseball (NAIA)
Abigail Sweeney — Arizona Christian University, Volleyball (NAIA)
Rampart
Maggie Buckley — Louisiana State University, Diving (DI)
Riley Simpson — Baylor University, Volleyball (DI)
Anjelina Starck — Penn State University, Volleyball (DI)
Rock Canyon
Sam Anderson — Drake University, Football (DI)
The Village
Jack O'Neil — University of Wyoming, Swim & Dive (DI)
Vista Ridge
Ahmir Braxton — Dartmouth College, Football (DI)
Keyon Burris — Highland Community College, Football (NJCAA)
Garrett Douglas — Dakota Wesleyan University, Football (NAIA)
Parker Hahne — University of Dubuque, Lacrosse (DIII)
Taylor Hees — Dodge City Community College, Cheer (NJCAA)
Cece Johnson — Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)
Roddy Lewis — Montana State University Billings, Soccer (DIII)
Khalif Ruffin — Harrington UCCS, Track (DIII)